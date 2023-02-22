The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

Opinion How low can Speaker Kevin McCarthy go?

By
Editorial cartoonist
February 22, 2023 at 1:15 p.m. EST
(Ann Telnaes/The Washington Post)

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) gave exclusive access to vast video surveillance footage to Fox News host Tucker Carlson, who has spread conspiracy theories about the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol.

