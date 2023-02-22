Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Matthew Continetti is a senior fellow at the American Enterprise Institute and author of “The Right: The Hundred Year War for American Conservatism.” Tim Scott is an easy man to like. The 57-year-old Republican from South Carolina has won bipartisan support and admiration during his 12 years on Capitol Hill, first as a congressman, and as a senator since 2013. Colleagues past and present smile at the mention of his name. Scott reacts to these well-wishers with modesty. The secret to having friends in Congress, Scott says: “I find it best to talk as little about myself as possible.”

Yet Scott’s biography is the basis for his political appeal and policy agenda. As he visits Iowa this week, ahead of a widely anticipated presidential announcement, the Senate’s lone Black Republican is testing his party’s appetite for optimistic and inclusive leadership rooted in personal experience and Christian faith.

Scott offers primary voters a smiling and hopeful alternative to the grimacing culture warriors who lead the horse race for the 2024 Republican nomination. Scott’s candidacy might seem like a long shot, but do not dismiss him. He is poised to exceed expectations.

Scott stands apart from the pack of GOP candidates not named Donald Trump or Ron DeSantis. He will likely be the sole African American on the GOP debate stage, and Black candidates have led national polls briefly in each of the past two contested Republican nominations. He also will likely be the only candidate who is a sitting senator. The 2016 field had four.

Scott is a proven fundraiser. He has more than $21 million cash on hand and the support of billionaire Larry Ellison. This money will give him an instant boost over other candidates if Trump fades and DeSantis flops — though Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin and businessman and author Vivek Ramaswamy conceivably could fund their own campaigns.

Perhaps most important, Scott owes nothing to Trump. He developed his brand of aspirational conservatism — the GOP, in his telling, stands for “Grand Opportunity Party” — independent of the 45th president.

No other candidate can say the same. DeSantis won election to Congress in 2012,but his rise to prominence has been under Trump’s shadow, as Trump likes to remind voters. Nikki Haley, Mike Pence and Mike Pompeo are skilled politicians, but they owe their high-ranking stature to the former president. Even the “anti-Trumps” who might run, such as New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu, former governors Larry Hogan and Chris Christie, and former House representative Liz Cheney, are products of the Trump era.

Tim Scott is not. He has turned his inspirational story into an extended metaphor for racial progress and collective triumph over adversity. His parents divorced when he was 7 years old, and his mother took him and his older brother to live with their grandparents in North Charleston, S.C. His mother, who recently marked her 50th year as an employee at the city’s Roper Hospital, worked tirelessly to provide for her family.

Scott got into trouble at school. In the ninth grade, he failed civics, geography, Spanish and English.It was hard to make ends meet. The future did not look good. “I’ve seen both sides of the tracks,” Scott told me.

Meeting a Chick-fil-A operator named John Moniz changed Scott’s direction. Moniz reintroduced Scott to Christianity. He tutored Scott in conservative economic and social principles. He helped Scott formulate a philosophy of self-improvement. Before long, Scott discovered his life’s purpose in helping others. He graduated from college, built an insurance business and won a seat on the Charleston County Council.

Scott is honest and direct about the discrimination he has encountered along the way. In his view, though, Black life is not reducible to racism. Bigotry is an obstacle that can be overcome. “Our original sin will never define us,” he says, referring to the legacy of slavery, Jim Crow and segregation. “Our redemption does.”

According to Scott, America’s faults are not exceptional. Every country has them. What’s special is America’s promise. “One of the reasons why I tell my personal story so often,” he said during a Feb. 16 event in Charleston commemorating Black History Month, “is because I want to have connective tissue as we debate the future of this nation.”

Scott is a gifted speaker. To be compelling as the alternative to Trump and DeSantis, however, he will have to marry his stirring rhetoric to concrete proposals to improve American life. Scott is proud of the work he did on the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017. He led on the establishment of Economic Opportunity Zones in troubled neighborhoods. He boasts of doubling the child tax credit. “We lowered the taxes of a single mother by 70 percent,” he told me.

He also argues that the GOP needs to freshen its communications skills. “Had we spoken more about our policies than the strain on the culture, we’d have been more successful,” he says of the midterm elections. “We didn’t do any marketing.”

Scott has been the lead Senate Republican on police reform, too — but bipartisan negotiations with Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.) have stalled. School choice and pro-life advocacy show more promise: They garnered the most applause at his event in Charleston last week and connect voters’ lives to his personal history.

While searching for a bold and realistic solution to American malaise, Scott must be careful, though, not to substitute first-person narrative for an argument about why he is the right person to lead the country. He might heed the lesson of Barack Obama’s presidential announcement in February 2007: not one mention of his race. Just a clear account of why he was running and where he wanted to take the United States.

Scott bears watching because he has a rare quality: charm. It’s hard to resist, especially compared with the angry MAGA festival of today’s GOP. I asked the senator where his positive mental attitude comes from. His grandfather and mother, he replied — then quoted Proverbs 23:7. For as he thinketh in his heart, so is he. “If you hold on long enough,” Scott told me, “good things will happen.”

