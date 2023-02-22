The continuing debate about whether to supply Western aircraft to Ukraine, a subject of discussion at the Munich Security Conference last week, as discussed in the Feb. 17 news article “ Harris to headline summit in lead-up to expected surge in Ukraine fighting ,” called to mind the Russian propaganda after Sergei Surovikin was appointed Russia’s new commander in Ukraine in October.

In a telegram post that was widely disseminated, Russian correspondent Alexander Sladkov boasted that Mr. Surovikin’s father shot down three U.S. planes during the Korean War. Not only did Russia provide planes to our adversaries in Korea and Vietnam but pilots, apparently, as well. This didn’t lead to nuclear Armageddon, and Russia even brags about it. The West should not fear providing planes to Ukraine to be flown by Ukrainian pilots.