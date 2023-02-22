Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Liberal Wisconsin judge Janet Protasiewicz simply trounced her competition in the primary election for the state’s Supreme Court on Tuesday. In the four-way race between Protasiewicz, conservative judges Daniel Kelly and Jennifer Dorow and liberal judge Everett Mitchell, Protasiewicz won roughly 46 percent of the vote. Sign up for a weekly roundup of thought-provoking ideas and debates ArrowRight That was roughly as many votes as received by Kelly and Dorow combined.

Protasiewicz will now move forward in the April 4 general election to face Kelly, who narrowly defeated Dorow. If Protasiewicz wins, she will flip the seat of a retiring conservative justice, thereby shifting the state court’s ideological balance. That will be crucial not only to protect abortion rights in Wisconsin, but also on a number of key issues, including the GOP’s hyper-partisan gerrymander of the state legislature’s map.

Advertisement

“I’m honored that the people of Wisconsin have chosen me as one of the candidates to continue on from this primary,” Protasiewicz said in prepared remarks on Tuesday. “And not just that, but I’m proud that we earned more votes than any other candidate today.”

Although she reiterated that she could not promise how she would vote as a justice, she left little doubt about her values: “I value a woman’s freedom to make her own reproductive health-care decisions with her doctor, family and faith.” On partisan gerrymandering, she declared: “I also value our democracy and believe every Wisconsinite deserves to be fairly represented. Your vote matters, and our Constitution guarantees the right to vote and to have a representative democracy in this country.”

Follow Jennifer Rubin 's opinions Follow

Dorow, who presided over the trial of a man who plowed through a Christmas parade, killing six people, was the favored conservative in the primary by dint of her name recognition. But Kelly, aided by a boatload of PAC money, went viciously negative, dragging Dorow down.

Advertisement

In a sense, it didn’t matter which conservative pulled in more votes. Both reflected the increasingly extreme views of the state GOP. As Protasiewicz told her supporters at an election night party: “I’ll be running against someone who doesn’t think women in Wisconsin should be able to make their own health-care decisions, someone who could threaten our democracy, and someone who won’t hesitate to put extreme, partisan beliefs ahead of the laws of our state.”

Democrats were understandably delighted with Protasiewicz’s dominant performance. With her ads blanketing the airwaves, the Democratic Party and its progressive partners spared no effort in turning out the vote, as I saw up close last week. The party, which had not endorsed either liberal candidate in the primary, quickly stated its support for Protasiewicz on Tuesday night.

Ben Wikler, the Democratic state party chair, told me in a brief phone interview Tuesday night that Protasiewicz’s performance “soars beyond all expectations.” Given the competitive race between the right-wing candidates, GOP turnout should have exceeded the turnout for Protasiewicz. That did not happen.

Advertisement

Protasiewicz also won areas of the state that are normally heavily Republican. “The reality is that abortion is so profoundly personal” that it resonates across party lines, Wikler said.

Campaign spending during the primary race has already put it on track to be the most expensive state Supreme Court election in history. With redistricting, abortion, voting rights and virtually every other hot-button issue at stake, expect to see even more money flood into the state.

Of those issues, abortion is clearly the issue driving Democrats’ momentum. More than 60 percent of voters in the state want to see it legal in all or most circumstances. Given that pro-choice forces won every abortion-related referendum last year (including in red states such as Kansas), Democrats remain optimistic that the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to overturn abortion rights will continue to fuel Democratic anger — and political engagement.

No single issue — and certainly no U.S. Supreme Court decision — in recent memory has so catalyzed the Democratic base while attracting support from independents and even Republicans. Even in purple Wisconsin, where a victory by a few points amounts to a landslide, protecting women’s autonomy seems to have become a unifying issue.

GiftOutline Gift Article