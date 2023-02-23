Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Montana Sen. Jon Tester’s announcement that he will seek reelection comes as a relief to the Democratic Party. Without him, its chances of holding the Senate in 2024 were greatly diminished. Now, there might even be reason for optimism. Sign up for a weekly roundup of thought-provoking ideas and debates ArrowRight The midterm Senate ballots were barely counted before Republicans, with an assist from the media (predictor of a red wave that didn’t happen), cried: “Yeah, but look at 2024!” That’s not so unreasonable, given that Democrats will be forced to defend incumbents in Montana, Ohio, Wisconsin, Nevada and Pennsylvania; hold an open seat in Michigan; and face a complicated landscape in Arizona.

All that said, Democrats have reasons to be somewhat more confident than the conventional wisdom suggests.

For starters, Senate incumbents rarely lose. The worst year for them in recent memory was 1980, when President Ronald Reagan won with coattails that helped Republicans pick up 12 seats. Since then, the incumbent reelection rate has never dropped below 75 percent; it’s not uncommon for incumbents to win 88 percent or more of races. Recall that in 2022, Republicans were excited at the prospect of picking up multiple seats. Not a single incumbent (of either party) lost.

It’s not hard to see why. Senators enjoy strong name identification independent of the president or their party, allowing them to weather tough years. In addition, the resources needed to mount a winning statewide challenge are considerable. (Governors enjoy similarly high reelection rates.)

In addition, when one looks at candidate quality, the Democratic incumbents facing the toughest 2024 races are among the party’s strongest. Indeed, Tester and Sen. Sherrod Brown of Ohio, who is also seeking reelection, are virtually the only Democrats who could prevail in their red states.

While Ohio has become a graveyard for Democratic gubernatorial and presidential candidates, Brown has won comfortably in three prior Senate elections. He was also one of those rare senatorial candidates to knock off an incumbent, beating Mike DeWine (now governor) by 12 points in 2006.

Tester is another incumbent-killer, beating Republican Conrad Burns by a point in 2006. It’s noteworthy, too, that Tester won easily in 2012 when Republican Mitt Romney carried the state by almost 14 points at the presidential level.

Meanwhile, Sen. Tammy Baldwin (D-Wis.) is widely expected to run for a third term. In a state where a victory of a few points is a runaway, she last won in 2018 by double digits. Moreover, so long as abortion remains a top issue, Baldwin likely will enjoy an enthusiastic base (as we saw in Tuesday’s strong showing for progressive Supreme Court candidate Janet Protasiewicz).

Although Pennsylvania and Nevada will not be cakewalks for incumbents, Cook Political Report rates them both “leans Democratic.” The closest Sen. Robert P. Casey Jr. (Pa.) ever came to losing was in 2012 — when he won by nine points. In Nevada (which hasn’t elected a Republican senator since 2012), possible Republican challengers to Sen. Jacky Rosen have approval ratings in the 20s.

That still leaves Sen. Joe Manchin III (D-W.Va.), who has yet to announce his 2024 plans. If he declines to run, Republicans will be heavily favored to pick up the seat. If Democrats can hold the presidency, the loss of one net seat would still leave them with a majority (50 seats plus the vice president).

Certainly, none of these races will be easy for the Democrats. And the results will turn to a great extent on how President Biden runs in his reelection bid (assuming he is the nominee). Nevertheless, there is a path to victory for each.

Beyond the incumbents, the most competitive open seat looks promising for Democrats. Sen. Debbie Stabenow (D-Mich.) announced her retirement, but Republican extremism has helped push the swing state into deep-blue territory. In 2022, Democrats won the governor, attorney general and secretary of state races and majorities in both state houses, something that hasn’t happened in 40 years. As I’ve written, Michigan Democrats have a strong bench, with Rep. Elissa Slotkin (D-Mich.) — a former CIA official who served three tours in Iraq and has won three House races in highly competitive districts — the favorite of many party insiders.

Again, the race will be competitive. However, considering Michigan Republicans’ descent into MAGA looniness (recently electing an election denier as state chair), Democrats have to like their chances.

Finally, Arizona remains a question mark. It’s not clear whether Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (I) will run for reelection. If she does, she risks dividing the Democratic vote. Polling suggests Rep. Ruben Gallego (D-Ariz.) would face a close race against Republicans with Sinema in the race. But, again, Republicans might ride to the rescue: Defeated election-denier Kari Lake is considering a Senate run. That’s the sort of opponent Democrats dream of facing.

In red and purple states, no Democrat can take reelection for granted. Nevertheless, the Democrats’ Senate outlook is not nearly as dire as some pundits would have you believe. If Manchin runs, their chances don’t look bad; even without him, Democrats might hang on — with a hand from MAGA extremists who seem bent on sending all but the hard-core Republican base racing into Democrats’ arms.

