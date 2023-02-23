Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Nigeria, Africa’s most populous country with its largest economy, is heading into an election just as it seems in danger of falling apart. Although the threat from the militant Boko Haram has receded, violence by bandits, separatists and extremist splinter groups has become endemic. In the northeast, herders and bandits regularly clash and fragmented jihadist groups remain active. In the southeast, Biafran secessionist attacks have been rising. And in the Niger Delta region, piracy and oil theft are rampant.

The economic picture is bleak. Four in 10 Nigerians live below the poverty line. Unemployment and inflation are high, while the currency, the naira, has plummeted. An infrastructure building spree has increased the foreign debt to $40 billion, and the government spends 98 percent of its revenue just to service it. Most galling of all to many Nigerians has been the widespread shortages of fuel in one of Africa’s largest oil-producing countries. Because state-run oil refineries have not been maintained, most refined fuel is imported.

On top of these problems, Nigeria is being hammered by climate change. The north has been hit by drought, deforestation and, crucially, along the Sahel region, desertification. Areas that once had fertile soil, vegetation and grassland are being overtaken by desert. That has been fueling the conflict between farmers and herders over usable land. Meanwhile, southern and coastal cities are prone to flooding.

No wonder that most Nigerians — about 89 percent, according to the Afrobarometer survey — think their country is going in the wrong direction. Fortunately, Nigerians haven’t given up on democracy, which might be a consequence of having lived through incompetent military rule in the 1990s. But most are dissatisfied with how their democracy is working. Or, more accurately, not working.

A change of course is desperately needed, and Nigerians will have a chance to make it on Saturday when they go to the polls to choose a new president. This is important not only for Nigeria but also for the rest of the continent and the United States, one of the country’s largest foreign investors.

A prosperous and stable Nigeria would lead to a more prosperous and stable West Africa. And unfortunately, the reverse is true: An unstable, violence-racked Nigeria would threaten the stability of the region and global security. As the world learned with the Boko Haram insurgency, what happens in Nigeria has a tendency to spill over its borders.

If the polls are any indication, this looks set to be the country’s most competitive election in decades, with a third-party candidate running surprisingly strong and the possibility that the voting will go to a runoff for the first time since its transition to democracy. Such an outcome could shake up the country’s historic two-party monopoly on power. That would not be a bad thing.

The incumbent, term-limited President Muhammadu Buhari, a former military ruler in the 1980s, came into office by the ballot box in 2015 promising to tackle widespread corruption and improve the economic situation. Despite his background as an army major general who once staged a coup, there was initially hope that Buhari could be what Nigeria needed. He was the first person to beat an incumbent president, Goodluck Jonathan. His election marked the first time an opposition party defeated the party in power, and there was a peaceful transfer of power.

But his two terms were marked by a sense of drift, economic collapse and long absences because of health problems. His wife, first lady Aisha Muhammadu Buhari, publicly apologized to the nation, acknowledging that her husband’s tenure had been a disappointment and asking for forgiveness.

Three top candidates out of a crowded field are considered to have a realistic chance of winning.

Bola Tinubu is the candidate of Buhari’s All Progressives Congress and considered by some the most likely winner. He is a Muslim, as is his vice-presidential candidate. In a country about evenly divided between Muslims and Christians, the presidential and vice-presidential candidates are traditionally from different religions. A Muslim-Muslim ticket might exacerbate sectarian tension.

Tinubu, 70, has been dogged by rumors of ill health, which he has denied. There have also been allegations of drug dealing that in the 1990s led the United States to freeze 10 bank accounts linked to him until Tinubu agreed to a settlement and forfeited $460,000, reportedly for taxes. But his main drawback might be that he’s from the same party as the incumbent at a time when Nigerians want change.

Atiku Abubakar, 76, is the candidate of the opposition People’s Democratic Party (PDP). A northerner and a Muslim, he is a former vice president and top customs official and has been around politics so long that he is considered part of the old guard. He also has been tainted by the whiff of corruption allegations, which he denies.

Nigerian elections are typically a two-way affair between these two parties. But the candidate stirring up the race this time is Peter Obi, who used to be with the PDP but has now joined the tiny Labour Party. At 61, he is a decade younger than his two main rivals and comes across as far more energetic.

Obi, a businessman and former governor, and a Christian, appeals to young voters eager for a change and concerned over corruption. He shuns the trappings of power and carries his own luggage. Obi has run a savvy social media campaign, and his appeal to urban youths bears a similarity to the successful campaign last year of Kenyan President William Ruto, another underdog who also took on the old guard and won.

Sadly, the election itself has become a target of Nigeria’s spiraling violence. Election workers have been abducted and their offices attacked. Human rights groups say one reason this is happening is the country’s failure to investigate and prosecute those responsible for the violence that accompanied past elections, including the last one in 2019. That has created a culture of impunity.

Whoever wins will face huge challenges, including mending the broken economy, reviving the oil sector, reining in the country’s notorious corruption and, most important, restoring security and ending the violence. The first task will be to identify and prosecute those who try to disrupt the balloting with violence, even if that includes members of the security forces.

Nigeria has much to be proud of. During the 1980s and 1990s it was known for military coups, but it has held regular elections since 1999. This will be the first time since the democratic transition that none of the front-running candidates in the polls is a former general. And despite the pre-election violence, power has transferred peacefully with none of the election denialism seen in the United States.

Nigeria needs to have a credible election this year to begin restoring the people’s faith in democracy. Africa needs a stable, democratic Nigeria that might act as a bellwether and a model to autocratic countries on the continent. And the world needs a Nigeria that can finally live up to its potential on the global stage.

