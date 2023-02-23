Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Former vice president Mike Pence is bent on demonstrating to the MAGA base that he is not about to help prosecute would-be coup instigator Donald Trump, the very person who seemed to delight in egging on the mob that called for Pence’s head. To that end, Pence has threatened to refuse to appear in response to the grand jury subpoena special counsel Jack Smith has issued.

Rather than deploy the executive-privilege defense (almost certainly a loser since President Biden has waived it; in any case, United States v. Nixon stands for the proposition that executive privilege generally gives way in a criminal prosecution), Pence has cited the Constitution’s “speech and debate” clause. This passage from Article I protects lawmakers from arrest on the floor of Congress for things said there.

A close examination of Pence’s claim shows that the defense, even if valid in some respects, does not protect him from testifying about issues relating to the Jan. 6, 2021, coup attempt.

The argument that the vice president is an officer of Congress, and hence covered by the clause, is reasonable. Andy Wright and Ryan Goodman writing at Just Security explain: “The Speech or Debate Clause is designed as a safeguard against politically motivated civil litigation or criminal prosecutions that can chill congressional debate or intimidate legislators.” Therefore, they conclude, “It makes sense that the protections should extend to a Vice President when acting as President of the Senate or in other legislative branch capacity.” The Justice Department already conceded as much in multiple civil suits brought against the vice president (both Pence and then-vice president Joe Biden).

Yet, there is a compelling argument that Pence’s use of the speech and debate clause is inconsistent with the clause’s purpose, which is to insulate members of Congress from pressure from the executive. It might also be argued (as retired judge Michael Luttig has) that Pence’s role on Jan. 6 was purely ceremonial, not legislative, and thus the speech and debate clause does not apply. After all, Pence himself argued that day that he had no legislative authority to nullify the electoral votes.

These points might be subjects of novel litigation. But the government need not dispute the clause’s relevance because a good deal of what Smith wants to investigate is beyond any legislative function, and hence outside the scope of the clause.

There is little doubt that Pence can be compelled to answer questions about issues that are not part of his specific duties on Jan. 6. These would include, Wright and Goodman argue, questions about Trump’s communication with his campaign; Pence’s open letter on Jan. 6 saying he would carry out his duties; comments Pence made in his subsequent book; actions Trump implored him to take outside his legislative duties — including to ignore his oath — and Trump’s efforts to advance claims of election fraud and pressure federal and state officials.

Other scholars are even less tolerant of Pence’s argument. Constitutional experts Laurence H. Tribe and Dennis Aftergut argue that because Pence’s own prosecution is not at issue, he has little basis for resisting the subpoena. “Unfortunately for Pence’s claim, the Supreme Court ruled in 1972 that the clause does not ‘immunize a Senator or aide from testifying at trials or grand jury proceedings involving third-party crimes where the questions do not require testimony about or impugn a legislative act,’” they write.

Imagine (it doesn’t take much creativity) if Trump told Pence, I lost the election but you gotta throw out the votes. You know the people won’t stand for it. Tribe and Aftergut explain that Pence would have no basis to resist testifying about such a conversation. Alternatively, if Trump essentially bribed Pence (If you throw out votes, I’ll back you in 2024), that too would be outside the confines of legislative actions protected under the speech and debate clause.

Moreover, as these authors point out, Sen. Lindsey O. Graham (R-S.C.) tried and lost the speech-and-debate gambit in Georgia when he tried to resist a subpoena to testify before a state grand jury. The district court and the 11th Circuit rejected his claim, and the Supreme Court declined to hear his appeal. He was compelled to testify at least as to topics plainly outside his legislative role (allowing him to come back to court to make objections as to specific questions). He testified. So must Pence.

Pence was heralded —excessively in my view — for following his oath and refusing to assist Trump’s plot to overthrow our democracy. Once again, he should do the right thing, which is to respect a lawful subpoena. Dodging his legal obligation to testify for the sake of political expediency risks putting Pence in the same lawless camp as Trump. Refusing to appear risks him getting held in contempt.

Pence’s persistence in evading testimony would at least clarify: The former vice president is no constitutional hero.

