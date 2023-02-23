Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Regarding the Feb. 12 letter “D.C. should revisit schools”: As a resident of Ward 8, I believe every family should have the right to decide where to send their children to school, and nearly half of D.C. families choose to send their children to public charter schools. Public charter schools in D.C. are public, tuition-free and open to all D.C. residents. Student enrollment in public charter schools mirrors enrollment in traditional public schools, and half are run by people of color.

Instead of focusing on the School Reform Act of 1995, a nearly 30-year-old law, D.C. elected officials must be laser-focused on eliminating the persistent barriers that our students with disabilities, English learners and students designated as “at-risk” face — in both sectors — when accessing our public education system.

As a mother of a child with a disability, I know it is imperative to protect our youths and their future. We can do this by implementing a bold vision for educational excellence by providing equitable funding for both sectors, requiring all elementary educators to receive structured literacy training to strengthen how children are taught to read and supporting all educators through mental health services and higher compensation.

We also should reform our special-education system and fully invest and faithfully implement the programs that strengthen students’ emotional well-being, such as school-based behavioral health and Out of School Time activities. We need real pathways to college and high-demand, high-wage careers for students furthest from opportunity. D.C. must provide a brighter future for all students now or risk setting our public education system back three decades.

LaJoy Johnson-Law, Washington

