In his recent meeting with the Bucharest Nine, President Biden reaffirmed that the United States “will defend every inch of NATO. Every inch of NATO,” as reported in the Feb. 23 front-page article “Biden affirms NATO red line.” Unfortunately, NATO and Mr. Biden have not been as clear regarding an acceptable end state in Ukraine. Rather, in the words of NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, NATO “must give Ukraine what they need to prevail.” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has said that Ukraine’s objective is to eliminate Russia’s presence from Crimea and Ukraine’s eastern provinces. Neither Mr. Biden nor Mr. Stoltenberg has explicitly supported Mr. Zelensky’s clearly stated objective.

There is a case to be made for ambiguity: Russian President Vladimir Putin doesn’t know how far Ukraine’s European and American allies are willing to support Ukraine — but neither does Mr. Zelensky.

In 1991, President George H.W. Bush specifically stated that the U.S. objective in Kuwait was to remove Iraqi forces. In large measure because of that limited war aim, Bush was successful in obtaining both financial and military support from several nations, freeing Kuwait of Iraqi forces. Since then, the United States returned to fight Iraq to overthrow Saddam Hussein; in Afghanistan, clear, limited war aims were never stated. And, of course, in our war in Vietnam, a clear war end state was never established, and Congress eventually curtailed all support to South Vietnam in the face of full-scale invasion by North Vietnam in 1975.

Given the historical precedent of Congress denying support to South Vietnam in the critical last year of that war, Mr. Zelensky is right to want to know the extent to which his allies are willing to support the achievement of his stated war objective and desired end state.

David Garner, Woodbridge

I appreciated the masterful explanation of what we need to do to actually help Ukraine win the war in the Feb. 19 editorial, “What can be done to break the stalemate in Ukraine?” If we keep doing just enough to keep it afloat, pretty soon Russia will have totally laid waste to the country, and only a handful of Ukrainians will be left in underground bunkers. Russian President Vladimir Putin will be pleased to have us do that; he can then go in and just mop up.

So yes, provide offensive weapons such as HIMARS and long-range missiles to strike behind Russia’s front lines. Put these together with advanced fighter jets to strike Russia where it hurts the most — and that includes Russian territory if that is where their rockets, shells and airplanes are coming from. If this is escalation, let Mr. Putin make the most of it. But I don’t think he will. He’ll blather on about it but won’t do anything until he’s ready — and that will be regardless of what we do.

John Fay, Wheaton

The Feb. 19 editorial, bristling with calls for more advanced U.S. and allied weaponry for Ukraine and more aggressive sanctions against Russia, assured us that “a principal lesson from the past year is that the risk of escalation is overblown.” After all, it said, Russian President Vladimir Putin has “nothing left to escalate with other than manpower and nuclear weapons.”

Given Russia’s reported manpower problems and staggering battlefield losses in Ukraine so far — and the stakes for Mr. Putin in this war — I was not reassured by the editorial’s judgment that Mr. Putin is “very unlikely to resort to [nuclear weapons].” Nor am I comforted to be told that if Mr. Putin did resort to a strike with tactical nuclear weapons, it “would be one of history’s greatest acts of strategic self-immolation, cementing Russia’s pariah status for decades.”

The danger of an escalation to nuclear warfare in Ukraine is not far-fetched. The results would not be limited to Russia’s “self-immolation” and “pariah status.” Starting with the people of Ukraine, we all would feel the devastating consequences — including from near-certain retaliatory exchanges.

The editorial greatly understated the risks of choosing a path of escalation in Ukraine. I cannot share such wishful thinking.

Gregory Chronister, Washington

I am in Warsaw. This week, on Polish/American TV, Polish residents learned that President Biden, the leader of the democratic world, traveled by train from Ukraine to the Polish border. This travel was very symbolic for many Ukrainians living in Poland now. They are waiting for peace in their country.

I watched the faces of my Ukrainian friends looking at the American president on the train, traveling like ordinary people, thousands of them, refugees against war one year ago. I saw tears and gratefulness.

I’m a student of sociology in Collegium Civitas. One year ago, after the Russian invasion, we made in our school a survey asking activists from nongovernmental organizations in Poland and private people helping refugees from Ukraine why they are helping Ukrainians. The answer we got from most respondents was: “Because it was necessary.” Mr. Biden traveled a similar road and made a similar choice. His being in Poland, fighting for democracy against authoritarianism, means a lot for free citizens.

Małgorzata Latecka, Warsaw

