Iuliia Mendel is a journalist, the author of “The Fight of Our Lives” and a former press secretary for Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.
We found ourselves smiling: We could have died from a Russian missile, but this delivery man refused to let us stay hungry on New Year’s Eve.
This example might strike some as trivial. Yet it is a good illustration of how Ukrainian society has responded to this devastating war. Despite the destruction and the darkness, the people of this country are coming together and discovering strength and skills we never knew we had. Rather than give in, Ukrainians have been taking matters into their own hands — and the country will be a better place for it once the war is over.
It’s true that many Ukrainians are struggling to cope with the savagery of this war — it could hardly be otherwise. We live in a constant state of fear and horror. Nightmarish battlefield losses are just one part of the story. The war has also killed more than 20,000 civilians, driving nearly 8 million people to seek refuge abroad (while displacing another 6.5 million internally). Our main export industries — metallurgy and agriculture — have been largely destroyed. The economy has shrunk by a third.
Yet we’ve managed to keep going. Even under fire, our farmers are still harvesting and planting crops, doing their best to get their grain to international markets. Power industry workers have been repairing destroyed facilities without a break: Between Oct. 10 and the end of January, Russia fired 700 drones and missiles at Ukraine’s power plants and distribution systems, killing at least 98 engineers and repairmen.
Ukrainian morale remains surprisingly high. Ninety-five percent of those polled continue to believe in victory over Russia. Remarkably, Kyiv’s population has almost returned to its prewar level of 3.6 million. Women are still giving birth to children, albeit fewer of them (and some in bomb shelters). In the first half of 2022, the authorities registered a record number of marriages — almost 104,000, up 21 percent over the same period of 2021.
The war has turbocharged civic activism. Whether it’s fighting for pro-Western reforms or combating Russian disinformation, many Ukrainians are taking responsibility and accepting the challenge, whatever it may be.
“If earlier there was only a limited circle of activists, the war has mobilized everyone,” says Daria Kaleniuk, 35, one of the country’s most prominent anti-corruption activists. “Someone donates to the army, someone sews socks for the military, someone helps refugees, someone conducts tactical medicine training, and someone makes the government accountable even during the war. This is all Ukraine.”
It's hard to watch this surge of civic awareness without thinking that it will enrich the country when the war is over.
Ukrainian rock singer Svyatoslav Vakarchuk, 47, enlisted shortly after the invasion — and has spent the months since performing for soldiers at the front while bringing them food and equipment. “If this generation has no choice but to go to war, then the only thing left to do is win,” he said in a recent interview.
It’s true that the war isn’t revealing only positive qualities — the recent allegations of government corruption remind us of that. But Ukrainians are taking heart from other stories — like the one about business tycoon Andrey Stavnitser, who immediately notified the military when he saw from security cameras that his newly built mansion had been occupied by Russian soldiers. The army then blew it to pieces.
Speaking of Ukrainian businesspeople: They have spent decades coping with corrupt officials, red tape and a turbulent legal environment. Small wonder that they are rising to the challenge of air raids, blackouts, logistics disruptions, migration and mobilization. Businesses’ remarkable capacity to adapt will boost reconstruction once the war is over.
They’ve already shown that they can innovate on the battlefield — in areas ranging from drones to communications. Engineers are using 3D printers to produce spare parts close to the front lines. The war has given a huge boost to Ukraine’s tech sector. Just one example: the Diia smartphone app, which was launched in 2020, was designed to help Ukrainian citizens access official documents and services. Since the invasion, use of the app has expanded dramatically, streamlining donations to the army and providing services to millions of refugees outside the country.
All this gives me hope for the future. Today’s war heroes, organizers and businesspeople will be the leaders of tomorrow. The energies unleashed by this war will enrich the country that comes after it. Accuse me of optimism if you wish. But I feel it in my bones.
