Wisconsin’s state Supreme Court primary does not normally move multitudes to the polls. It’s at least technically a nonpartisan race held in the dead of winter. Tuesday’s race was different. The latest vote count is well short of the roughly 2.7 million votes cast in the state’s November 2022 Senate race. But for a state-level judicial primary in February of an odd-numbered year, the vote total was huge. More than 960,000 voted in the race, well ahead of the 705,138 who voted in the 2020 judicial primary and nearly twice the number who cast a ballot in 2018.

Wisconsinites narrowed the field to two potential justices — conservative Daniel Kelly and liberal Janet Protasiewicz — and the April general election between them will determine which side controls the state’s high court.

But the ongoing political power struggle in this closely contested battleground state is not the whole story. Wisconsin’s high turnout is part of a broader pattern nationwide. The 2018 and 2022 midterms saw the highest turnout rates for such contests since the 1960s.

Between those midterms, in the 2020 presidential election, two-thirds of eligible voters cast a ballot — the highest percentage since the end of World War II.

Meanwhile, voters have flooded to the polls in some recent special and off-year elections.

In 2021, the Virginia governor’s race saw its highest turnout rate in 24 years (though participation in New Jersey’s 2021 governor race was low). Turnout soared — especially among Democrats — in five House special elections held in the run-up to November 2022. And more than 108,000 votes have been counted so far in Tuesday’s special election for Virginia’s 4th Congressional District — roughly 40 percent of the district’s 2022 total, despite an uncompetitive race.

Democrats are currently thriving in this high-turnout climate. The two liberal candidates in Wisconsin’s court race won a combined 54 percent of the statewide vote. And, in Virginia’s 4th District, anchored in Richmond, Democrat Jennifer McClellan beat Republican Leon Benjamin by 48 percentage points, far outpacing Joe Biden’s 35-point margin in the district.

The GOP is far from doomed in high-turnout contests. Republicans won the national House vote by almost three percentage points in November 2022. And in 2021, Glenn Youngkin won a high-turnout election for governor of Virginia.

But the Wisconsin outcome is a reminder that politics remains closely fought. Voters are taking every opportunity to show what side they are on.

