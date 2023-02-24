Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

With a heavy heart, I read in the Feb. 20 front-page article “In Florida, a family grieves as birth nears” about Deborah Dorbert and the horrible situation she and her husband are experiencing during a time that should be absolute joy: the anticipation of the birth of a child.

Thirty years ago last month, when my husband and I were expecting a child and I was almost full term, the umbilical cord went around our baby Samuel’s neck. Pure joy went to pure hell in an instant. We, too, had a 4-year-old at home, our wonderful Rose. What we didn’t have were politicians involved in what should be a private family affair supported by the empathy, kindness and medical expertise of the family’s doctors.

This young couple are coping with tremendous loss and sorrow, on top of the insane politics of their state, which has taken away even a minimal sense of control. It is cruel beyond belief. It is insanity.

Susan Miele Pleskow, Reston

What the state of Florida is doing to Deborah Dorbert and her family is inhumane and cruel. The Feb. 20 article about their plight highlighted what can happen when politicians write laws they clearly do not understand.

I am a mother of two and grandmother of four. I had four planned and very much wanted pregnancies in my 20s, but two turned out not to be viable. There was no question then of not receiving medical interventions that enabled me to go on to have a healthy second child.

The legislator who said it was not her “intention” for the law to deny Ms. Dorbert much-needed care should realize we are judged on our actions. In this case, the consequences are horrific and damaging to the health and well-being of this mother and, therefore, her family. Legislators need to be informed and educated before they write or sign on to harmful legislation.

Elizabeth Koprowski, Oxford, Md.

The sensitive article about the pain and suffering of the Dorbert family in Florida imposed by the state’s law against abortion illustrated the cruelty and stupidity of these laws. These antiabortion laws interfere with intensely personal family decisions when there are catastrophic fetal abnormalities in a deeply desired pregnancy. For decades, my clinic has helped families like this from across the nation, as have other physicians who offer safe abortion services. Moreover, these services are widely known and are accessible through the internet and the National Abortion Federation, but they are not available in many states.

The Republican Party has been officially opposed to safe, legal abortion since the 1980s, and it has successfully used the abortion issue before that and since then to gain power. Hundreds of laws against abortion have been sponsored by Republican legislators over the past four decades, and the consequences are suffered by women and families such as the Dorberts, as their physicians struggle to help them. As long as Republican politicians such as Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis continue to win elections and hold power, these tragedies will continue. The American people can stop this at the ballot box and make it possible for all American women to receive safe abortions, a fundamental component of women’s health care in the 21st century.

If you’re against abortion, don’t have one, but don’t interfere with other people’s lives, health care or personal decisions.

Warren M. Hern, Boulder, Colo.

The writer, a physician, is director of the Boulder Abortion Clinic.

