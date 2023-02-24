The Arlington County Board is in the process of eliminating single-family zoning. The question before the board is the number of units permitted in multifamily homes in neighborhoods traditionally zoned for single-family housing. After rejecting eight-unit housing, the board is considering whether six-unit housing will be permitted across the county. Reducing multifamily homes to fewer than six units would limit affordability in a county already out of reach for most.
Arlington cannot remain a diverse, vibrant community if 24 percent of the population lives on 73 percent of the land. We need more, and a variety of, housing to allow residents to move in accordance with their needs, and for workers to live near their jobs. Single-family zoning is a legacy of segregation that profoundly affected the economic well-being of the excluded.
Allowing six-unit multifamily housing would open more pathways to homeownership. Density allows the county to provide expanded mass transportation and maintain our schools, libraries and park system. Density affects climate change by reducing tree loss caused by sprawl and car use.
The county board should not let catastrophizing and nostalgia stand in the way of planning for the future of a diverse and resilient Arlington. Six-unit housing should be permitted across Arlington.
Leslie Mead, Arlington