Just as the Los Angeles Dodgers failed to address in their post-mortem the most obvious reason for their playoff collapse last year as the fourth-winningest team in baseball history, E.J. Dionne’s thoughtful Feb. 20 op-ed on why our nation is struck deaf, dumb and blind on out-of-control guns, “ Our system doesn’t act even when we agree ,” was missing an essential piece.

The major blow to our democracy worse than former president Donald Trump: the Supreme Court ruling in Citizens United vs. the Federal Elections Commission. This judicial legerdemain opened the floodgates to money for lobbying — even letting corporations pass as “persons” to stuff the pockets of legislators. On the suicidal glut of guns in our society, to the point of erasing public space, even schools, from our gathering, the various gun lobbies — also tied to gun manufactures — bribe our representatives with impunity. Until Citizens United is overturned, special-interest money is killing our children and, perhaps, our society.