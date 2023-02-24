Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Presidents’ Day weekend was no holiday for D.C. crime — and certainly no timeout for juvenile offenders. A fuller accounting of how both are handled by the city’s juvenile justice system is overdue. First, the cases. Sign up for a weekly roundup of thought-provoking ideas and debates ArrowRight A Feb. 19 news release from the Metropolitan Police Department disclosed part of the story. The MPD’s Seventh District reported that a suspect approached a person entering a vehicle around 8:39 a.m. on the 3600 block of 22nd Street SE, got in the car and demanded the keys. “The victim did not comply. The suspect was apprehended by responding officers.” Concluded the release: “A 15-year-old juvenile male of Northeast, DC was arrested and charged with Unarmed Carjacking.”

There was more to it than that, as there always is.

ABC7 identified the victim as a grandmother headed to chemotherapy treatment. She told the TV station that neighbors responded after she fought back and called for help. She said police arrested a “youngin.”

Advertisement

There’s more.

Follow Colbert I. King 's opinions Follow

I learned that the 15-year-old suspect did not live in the neighborhood. Among the neighbors responding to the woman’s cry for help were youths who took exception to an outsider coming onto their turf and picking on someone known affectionately as “Grandma.” Those “neighbors” were the reason the young suspect ended up in an ambulance.

Here’s the kicker: At the time, according to knowledgeable sources, the 15-year-old was a “DYRS-involved youth” — that is, he was under supervision of the city’s Department of Youth Rehabilitation Services.

Why he was out and about, and apparently up to no good, on 22nd Street SE is a mystery — the answer to which is hidden under the cloak of D.C. government confidentiality.

More juvenile injustices went down in Northwest D.C.’s Third Police District, which includes Adams Morgan and Columbia Heights.

Advertisement

On Feb. 17, within the span of 90 minutes, suspects assaulted four separate victims, robbing two before fleeing. A 17-year-old was caught and charged in the offenses.

Also, in the Third District, two suspects attempted two carjackings. Feb. 18’s victim managed to escape with his car. Feb. 19 around 2 a.m., a second victim was stabbed by one of the assailants, who then fled in the victim’s car. Then the stolen car was involved in a traffic accident. Arrested and charged in the offenses were two 15-year-old girls.

Accounts of carjackings, robberies and gun crimes involving children and teenagers in the city come with a sameness that should outrage all of us. This is a city that prides itself on being a good place to live, work and raise families. Our gun violence — and rising counts of young kids getting shot, killed and arrested — tell another story.

Advertisement

Which raises the question: How aggressively are juvenile-involved crimes addressed in the District?

Lindsey Appiah, deputy mayor for public safety, charged during a recent public hearing that while “[We’ve seen] increases in categories like carjacking and otherwise … we have not seen a corresponding increase in commitment” — a knock on the D.C. Attorney General’s office (OAG), which prosecutes juvenile crimes.

Does she have a point? Is the juvenile justice system a revolving door, as some police and public safety officials claim?

This week, I sought data on how OAG holds youth offenders accountable. Specifically, I wanted to know how many cases are charged (or “papered”) and prosecuted, and how many are either dropped or diverted to community-based programs.

The answers I obtained only raise more questions.

Advertisement

I sought a broad timeline of youth arrests covering 2022 and 2023. OAG responded with data on 462 juvenile arrests from Oct. 1, 2022, to Feb. 15.

That report showed that juvenile prosecutors papered only 295 of the cases — or 64 percent. Ninety-four cases (19 percent) were dropped for insufficient evidence, evidence that wasn’t constitutionally acquired — meaning poor policing — or because the matter was charged in another case.

Another block of 73 cases — 16 percent — were dismissed and diverted to alternative no-incarceration programs or deferred sentencing agreements.

Left unanswered, and protected by confidentiality rules: How many arrested juveniles, such as the 15-year-old who allegedly tried to carjack “Grandma,” are already under DYRS or court supervision for other alleged offenses?

What, if anything, do those 19 percent “no paper” cases say about the credibility and effectiveness of D.C. policing?

Advertisement

How effective are OAG’s much-touted violence-interruption and “evidence-based” diversion programs in deterring youth criminal behavior and reducing recidivism? Hard data is unavailable.

Hardly academic questions. The issue isn’t whether to lock up or divert more youths from detention. At issue is how to deter kids from committing crimes and make our city safe for both them and their community. The D.C. government isn’t the sole solution. It falls, first and foremost, to the home — parents, extended families — to take responsibility for their children. Clearly, many are failing at that.

But is the city’s juvenile justice system a helper and not a hindrance? On that, the jury is out.

GiftOutline Gift Article