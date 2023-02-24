Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Dana Milbank made good points in his Feb. 19 Sunday Opinion column, “I bought a gun. And I intend to use it.,” about the need to address the damage caused by deer where their population exceeds the ability of the land to sustain them. Sign up for a weekly roundup of thought-provoking ideas and debates ArrowRight Too many deer per acre stunt the growth and variety of trees in our forests, reduce biodiversity broadly, and degrade ecosystems. Predators that kept deer populations in check are long gone in most parts of the country. Conservationist Aldo Leopold described this problem in his essay “Thinking Like a Mountain” nearly eight decades ago. That leaves humans to do the work of managing deer and other wildlife. We seek a balance that achieves thriving populations without exceeding the capacity of the habitat. As Mr. Milbank noted, “None of this is the deer’s fault.”

The Izaak Walton League of America, which has been protecting fish, wildlife and their habitats since 1922, takes issue with some of the ideas Mr. Milbank proposes, such as market hunting. A hunting model based on commerce and profit margins could have disastrous impacts on wildlife. Also, millions of lawful gun owners enjoy shooting sports that demand discipline, precision and strict safety procedures, as Mr. Milbank surely knows.

As we better understand nature, the food web and value of hunting — with all their nuances that go beyond “Bambi” and other cartoons — we can better recognize our own connections and responsibilities to the natural world that sustains us.

Scott Kovarovics, Gaithersburg

The writer is executive director of the Izaak Walton League of America.

In his Feb. 19 column, Dana Milbank wrote about the deer overpopulation problem caused by horrific mismanagement of deer hunting by state game agencies. I have watched for 50 years here in southern Maryland as deer hunting regulations were completely biased toward making deer hunters happy. To this day, Maryland deer regulations result in more bucks than does killed every year. In fact, Maryland has never reported the number of bucks and does killed. Instead, it reports antlered and antlerless deer totals. So, it seems that more does are killed when, in fact, many antlerless deer are bucks. If they had deer seasons where only antlerless deer were killed, the population could be reduced.

States also still encourage the massacre of predators with coyote bounties in Virginia and coyote hunting in Maryland. Until the state game agencies start working for the wildlife and the taxpayers instead of for the benefit of hunters who want trophies and plenty of deer to shoot, there will be a huge population of deer. Even the huge population of deer benefits state game agencies because they can talk more people like Mr. Milbank into becoming hunters. More hunters means more license fees and taxes on guns and ammo that go to (guess who?) the state game agencies to pay the salaries of state game agents who think hunters are their customers.

Mr. Milbank has fallen hook, line and sinker for the fiction told by state game agencies.

Steven W. Brennan, Waldorf

So Dana Milbank got a gun. To shoot deer. The major quest of all living things, plant and animal, is to maintain habitat. Humans have the advantage in this game of winning the territorial imperative, so Bambi and his kind have little chance at habitat dominance and bear the threat of extinction. To assume that humans in any way can effectively control the balance of nature is an exercise in futility.

Mr. Milbank seemed to have doubts himself about his mission of “eco-vigilantism” by seeking support for his rationale from experts in the field. “Tell them that you’re managing the land, and that you’re managing it for all the wildlife. … Mother Nature got out of this game a long time ago,” said Bill McShea, a wildlife ecologist. Maybe. But there are sure to be unintended consequences. As environmentalist Rob Watson said many years ago, “Mother Nature always bats last, and she always bats 1.000.” I’ll go with him.

Otts Laupus, Elkridge, Md.

