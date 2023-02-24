In The Post’s extensive coverage of the Munich Security Conference, U.S. delegates assiduously avoided mentioning one particular avenue to expedite the delivery of munitions and armaments to Ukraine. There apparently has been no discussion of invoking the Defense Production Act to expedite manufacture and delivery to help Ukraine stave off Russian aggression. The Trump and Biden administrations invoked the DPA to increase ventilator and vaccine production during the coronavirus pandemic. The DPA is equally applicable to military emergencies to help a foreign state. The DPA defines “national defense” as “programs for military and energy production or construction, military or critical infrastructure assistance to any foreign nation.” The DPA further states its purpose is “to promote industrial resources preparedness in the event of domestic or foreign threats to the security of the United States”; to meet “essential national defense needs that can result from emergency conditions”; and, consequently, that “the Federal departments … responsible for national defense acquisition should … satisfy production requirements under both peacetime and emergency conditions … for the acquisition of materials, components and equipment.”