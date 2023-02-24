More than 30 years ago, I was that kid. Though I did get my license at age 17, after much prodding from my dad, I developed an intense fear of driving until my early 30s and stopped driving. I lived in big cities, including D.C., New York and Philadelphia, so, like Gen Z, I didn’t really need to drive. And then I had my first daughter and moved to a more isolated area. There is nothing like being trapped with a newborn to quash one’s fears. I took some adult driving lessons to help with my anxiety and have been driving in the D.C. area for 20 years. (Though I still hate the Beltway!) That newborn is now 19 and got her license as soon as she logged in her 40 hours of driving. Go figure.