Every week, The Post runs a collection of letters of readers’ grievances — pointing out grammatical mistakes, missing coverage and inconsistencies. These letters tell us what we did wrong and, occasionally, offer praise. Here, we present this week’s Free for All letters. Sign up for a weekly roundup of thought-provoking ideas and debates ArrowRight I was disappointed in The Post’s coverage of the brouhaha that ensued over the lack of captioning of Spanish speakers during the Grammys [“CBS chided over caption omissions for Grammys,” Style, Feb. 11]. It would have been helpful to educate readers exactly how programming gets captioned, as in there is no magic button that gets pressed to create captioning.

A live person, often one with proper training in court reporting, provides these captioning services to vendors. They generally work remotely, usually at a home captioning station, while listening and translating English speakers in real time. Of these captioners, how many offer translation of Spanish? What was the arrangement CBS made with its captioning vendor? Was the vendor required to only supply a captioner capable of translating the live feed in English? If so, how can someone trained in translating English also be expected to translate in Spanish?

I am a retired federal court reporter. If a party or witness was to be speaking in a language other than English, it was the party’s responsibility to provide an interpreter so that the record could be captured in its entirety. Otherwise, when and if English speakers would throw in the occasional non-English words or phrases, the record would simply indicate “speaking in non-English.”

Variety reported that George Cheeks, chief executive of CBS, was initiating an inquiry as to how its vendor failed to uphold the agreement to caption Spanish speakers. Rather than just throwing the vendor under the bus, if that is the case, I would appreciate CBS — or The Post — providing answers to the questions above.

Cindy Davis, Annapolis

Greene shouldn’t have stolen the show

Really? On Feb. 9, The Post printed three photographs and stories highlighting Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) on one day [“In Greene’s white coat, attention-seeking as allegory,” Style; “At speech, Greene’s big mouth and her big white, fur-rimmed coat,” Robin Givhan’s The Critique; and “Joe Biden is a ‘liar’? Watch your language!,” Duncan Mavin’s Thursday Opinion column]. It seems as if all a person has to do to get media attention is shout at the president and wear an outlandish winter coat! I could understand this maybe if I subscribed to the New York Post or the National Enquirer.

I just do not see how these pieces and pictures help us better understand members of Congress and their reaction to the State of the Union speech.

Rolf Blank, Alexandria

A lot has changed since 1969

The Feb. 12 Business article contrasting 1969 with today, “Enter our time machine to 1969…,” was amusing, but it left out a major foundational point: Since 1969, the U.S. population has increased by 65 percent. Surely that is a factor in every calculation over governance, housing, traffic, energy and climate change.

Robin Ziek, Silver Spring

Mother Nature’s strength is terrifying

I was taken aback when I saw the aerial photograph of earthquake damage in a small town in Syria that accompanied the Feb. 7 front-page article “Earthquake devastates Turkey, Syria.” The town’s buildings look as though they were run through a blender, but the surrounding orchard trees appear to be in a state of symmetry, contentment and peace. I’m sure the trees were severely shaken, but none appeared to have been damaged or uprooted, while just feet away man-made structures were laid to ruin.

The photo was a masterful capture of juxtaposition.

Tim Gardner, Centreville, Md.

Due credit to those building bridges

If there is possibly one shining light in this generational disaster, this aspect should be covered.

Michael Berenhaus, Bethesda

No one is above the law

“An insider’s critical view of the Manhattan DA’s probe of Donald Trump,” the Feb. 12 Book World review of my book, “People vs. Donald Trump: An Inside Account,” noted that Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg “has publicly raised concerns” that my book “could jeopardize any subsequent prosecution.”

I wrote the book to call public attention to former president Donald Trump’s alleged criminal behavior. I thought, as I said in the book, he was again “dancing between the raindrops of accountability.” I argued that he should have been charged with crimes under the same standards that prosecutors apply to other alleged wrongdoers.

So far, there have been no charges, and we don’t know whether the Manhattan district attorney will bring a case. His long-delayed investigative restart relates to a hush-money case, which is less significant than the more serious case involving Trump’s alleged ongoing and massive inflation of his financial statements.

In any case, my book will not help Trump derail a prosecution. I did not disclose any secret witnesses or evidence. By recounting the apolitical history of the investigation, and calling for Trump to be charged irrespective of politics, the book gives no fuel to his inevitable claims about a political “witch hunt.” And the book will not hamper the parties’ ability to get a fair trial. There has been a blizzard of media attention on Trump over the past eight years; in that blizzard, my book is just another snowflake.

I spoke out because the rule of law is facing an existential threat, a once-in-a-lifetime (I hope!) emergency. Apart from his other alleged crimes, Trump’s efforts to upset the 2020 election and obstruct the transfer of presidential power threatened our most basic democratic principle: A government’s legitimacy derives from the consent of the governed. That’s why we have elections in the first place. Public trust in the rule of law suffers when prosecutors don’t charge Trump as they would others. Public confidence in the fair enforcement of law is the lifeblood of our system; without it, the rule of law will wither and die.

So I decided to exercise my First Amendment rights and write a book. The book describes the facts and the investigation and criticizes the Manhattan district attorney because he did not authorize a prosecution. That prosecution was warranted under the facts and the law. No one has credibly argued otherwise.

In my view, Trump should be judged by the same yardstick we apply to others: Did he commit serious crimes? Is the evidence legally sufficient to establish guilt? Is there a reasonable chance to prevail at trial? Are there aggravating circumstances? Under this yardstick, Trump should be charged. At some point prosecutors need to “bite the bullet” and act. I am not urging reckless action, but prosecutors should not wait until they have no other choice.

The public is entitled to know that the rule of law will be enforced against — and protected from — Trump.

Mark Pomerantz, New York

Illustrations shouldn’t have to be taken at face value

This reader avoids reading captions on news photographs in The Post. Why? Because a “cutline” (in newsroom jargon) is supposed to explain what is not obvious in the image. But cutlines in The Post usually state what is obvious. Or worse, often the cutline merely copies a sentence from the article, which is repetitive for readers who become bored when told something a second time.

However, in what might seem to be an about-face, this reader urges The Post to use captions with illustrations that include folks’ faces. For example:

The Feb. 12 Book World illustration for “The legends of Palo Alto” showed 10 male faces. One is the unfortunately ubiquitous Elon Musk, another is Steve Jobs, one probably is former president Herbert Hoover. The other seven men in the art? Who, besides the illustrator or photo researcher, knows? Not Post readers.

Also on Feb. 12, the Business section front art that illustrated “Enter our time machine to 1969” showed former president Richard M. Nixon, President Biden and seven other human figures, including a woman (points for that). Who are the other people? Only the illustrator and photo researcher know.

Arts & Style ought to face the identification challenge also. The Feb. 5 section front article “Entrenched elite reigns supreme on pop landscape” showed two women and one man without IDs. This reader, feeling hip, guesses one is Taylor Swift and another is Drake. The woman in the middle? Probably she’s Beyoncé, but the artist’s style leaves the identity in question. A simple “left to right” cutline would have informed and engaged readers. By the way, the Feb. 5 art includes at least 15 objects, presumably Grammy awards. Does this mean each of the three has won 15 Grammys? Who knows the objects’ significance? Not the reader.

Help readers determine faces’ values in The Post. Might we see your identifications, please?

J. Ford Huffman, Washington

The Feb. 15 Style article on NewsNation, “NewsNation: Middling in the middle,” was very interesting. I would like to know, though, why the anchors shown in the illustration were not identified. I recognized Chris Cuomo, Dan Abrams and Elizabeth Vargas, but not the other woman in the photo.

Readers shouldn’t have to search the article to guess who is shown in the photograph.

Naomi Glass, Washington

Perhaps we need to reread ‘Eats, Shoots & Leaves’

The Feb. 15 Metro article “Youngkin opposes effort to protect menstrual data” contained at least two instances of misplacement.

The article reported that “the Supreme Court gave states the right to ban abortion in June,” which implied that abortion would be okay the other 11 months.

The article also said, “Virginia Republicans who support tighter abortion restrictions have ruled out adding penalties for patients, including Attorney General Jason S. Miyares (R),” which is of not much relief, because, as a patient, he is unlikely to be obtaining an abortion.

Words matter — and so does the placement those words are given.

Robert Braxton, Fairfax

U.S. steel industry is strong

The American steel industry is a global leader in clean steel production. As such, I take issue with the premise of the Jan. 31 news article “Zero-emission steel is within reach, but the goal may require a drop in production of the alloy.” The article was based solely on a report out of Japan and did not reflect — nor accurately represent — the American steel industry’s decarbonization activities. There are several balanced studies that more accurately reflect the American industry’s work in this area.

For example, the article noted that the global steel industry contributes 7 to 9 percent of total greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions. However, the American steel industry makes up only 1 to 2 percent of total U.S. GHG emissions.

Also, the American steel industry has adopted electric arc furnace (EAF) technology — which uses steel scrap combined with direct reduced iron to make new steel — at a more accelerated rate than the global industry. Nearly 71 percent of the steel produced in the United States in 2020 was from EAFs, compared with 26 percent globally. In addition, integrated steel mills in the United States are almost entirely fed by domestically sourced iron ore pellets (compared with carbon-intensive sintered ore used more widely outside the United States). And the American steel industry relies on natural gas and renewable energy, which help to produce steel with the lowest carbon emissions intensity.

The United States is a leader in scrap consumption as a share of steel production. The industry has substantial ferrous scrap supplies and is increasingly investing in scrap assets.

These significant points should be considered in future reporting on this topic.

Kevin Dempsey, Washington

The writer is president and chief executive of the American Iron and Steel Institute.

Local angles missing in national news

What a treat it was to see a photograph of my local Kensington library with the Feb. 16 Politics & the Nation article about Republicans targeting Drag Queen Story Hour, “GOP targets drag shows with bills in at least 14 states.” The caption noted that supporters of the story hours had gathered there. But when and why? The article offered no insight into how the photo fed into the story. Have local Republicans taken aim at Drag Queen Story Hours in Montgomery County or Maryland writ large? I found a lot of information on what Republicans in Tennessee, Texas and Utah are doing and what national LGBTQ organizations are doing to combat it, but the article offered only a scant mention of a protest in Baltimore that also lacked context.

I appreciate The Post’s national focus, but this isn’t the first time a national article has failed to include information on how an issue affects the D.C. region. This time, the blatant disconnect was painfully obvious. Perhaps consider adding a line that explains the relevance (or not) to help your local readers understand how it affects them.

Emily Pierce, Kensington

Gas leaks’ severity should not become partisan

I was disappointed that The Post’s coverage of the Healthy Housing and Residential Electrification Amendment Act of 2022, introduced by D.C. Council members such as Charles Allen (D-Ward 6), was framed through the lens of the so-called culture war on gas stoves [“D.C. bill pushes for gas to go,” Metro, Feb. 6].

Indoor air pollution from gas stoves is an important health concern, but so are the greenhouse gas emissions from burning gas in boilers, furnaces and water heaters in our homes. Burning methane gas in this equipment accounts for more than 20 percent of D.C.’s greenhouse gas emissions, a greater share than transportation. Furthermore, gas escapes from thousands of leaks in aging pipes across D.C.

In filings before D.C. regulators, Washington Gas is seeking permission to spend $671.8 million to replace a fraction of its gas pipes in the next five years. Because 100 percent of D.C.’s electricity is required to come from renewable sources by 2032, now is the time to begin transitioning our buildings to use electric equipment such as highly efficient heat pumps. In that transition, gas will become increasingly expensive as the costs of upkeep for an aging pipe distribution system are spread over a shrinking base of gas users. We should not leave low- and moderate-income residents hooked on an increasingly expensive methane gas system, and the D.C. Council members’ bill rightly helps these residents access clean alternatives to methane gas.

Matthias Paustian, Washington

The writer is co-chair of the Beyond Gas subcommittee of the D.C. Sierra Club.

Great storytelling after a tragedy

Kudos to Hannah Natanson and Justin Jouvenal for their excellent reporting on the shooting of a teacher by a 6-year-old first-grader [“6-year-old was terror in the hallways, insiders say,” front page, Feb. 12]. The research required to put together a step-by-step telling of how this unthinkable incident unfolded had to have been exhaustive, let alone exhausting, and the narrative kept the reader engrossed and immersed, just like good fiction does (if only this were a fictional episode). Also, the accounts of the shooting by fellow students and teachers provided a valuable emotional perspective amid the very objective telling of the facts. This article is what great journalism is all about.

Sally Schofield, Chesapeake Beach, Md.

