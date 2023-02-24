The Feb. 20 Metro article “Md. grapples with sex education” brought to mind a study the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists commissioned with the Gallup organization in 1985 to determine the public’s attitude toward contraception. A carefully crafted question asked, “At what grade, if at all, should sex education be taught in schools?” The answers amazed us. Half of the respondents thought it should begin in elementary school. Another quarter believed junior high was an appropriate time to begin such instructions. Fewer than 1 in 10 answered it should not be taught at all.