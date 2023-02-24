Although Matt Bai’s intention in his Feb. 20 op-ed, “ Blather undercuts social justice education ,” was to focus on language, specifically the avoidance of a “meaningless barrage of faux-academic mad libs to make your case” in responding to intolerance, he managed to insult and anger me.

He described the alleged comments made about Jews by two leading members of a high school debate team — “specific Jewish people they named should be lured with challah to the secluded Andaman Islands and burned at the stake, among other things” — as stupid and as idiotic mistakes that teenagers make. No, an idiotic mistake is leaving your homework and your lunch on the kitchen table as you leave for school. The implied threat and characterization of Jewish people are not.