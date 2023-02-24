Regarding the Feb. 22 front-page article “Justices cautious in Google case that could reshape internet”:
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently reported that violence against women and girls has increased, and much of the blame can be laid at the feet of social media [“CDC says teen girls ‘engulfed’ in trauma,” front page, Feb. 14]. Yet Twitter apparently refuses to police its site and continues to allow this harmful content on its platform. Pornography encourages violence against women and girls. It sexualizes them and objectifies them into mere abstractions of parts. Solicitation of prostitution is illegal, yet some users in this line of “business” solicit clients openly on the platform.
Where is the responsibility from this tech giant? Removing Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act and exposing Twitter to legal repercussions might finally prompt it to clean up its act. It must be held liable when it apparently systematically ignores illegal content and does nothing when it is reported by users.
Michelle Sandy, Reston