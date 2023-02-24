For some time now, I have been petitioning Twitter to remove illegal activity (including solicitation of prostitution and other harmful and pornographic content) from its platform. Needless to say, my efforts have been unsuccessful and not even acknowledged by the Twitter monolith.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently reported that violence against women and girls has increased, and much of the blame can be laid at the feet of social media [“CDC says teen girls ‘engulfed’ in trauma,” front page, Feb. 14]. Yet Twitter apparently refuses to police its site and continues to allow this harmful content on its platform. Pornography encourages violence against women and girls. It sexualizes them and objectifies them into mere abstractions of parts. Solicitation of prostitution is illegal, yet some users in this line of “business” solicit clients openly on the platform.