Letters to the Editor

Opinion Putin needs a history lesson

February 24, 2023 at 2:21 p.m. EST
Ukrainian forces move along the snowy terrain on Feb. 14 on a 2S1 Soviet-era Howitzers in the Donetsk region of Eastern Ukraine. (Heidi Levine for The Washington Post)

Regarding the Feb. 22 news article “In suspending nuclear accord, Putin assures Russian win”:

In his angry speech Tuesday, Russian President Vladimir Putin declared, “It is impossible to defeat Russia on the battlefield.” Anyone knowing a bit about history would know this statement to be false: Russia was defeated in Afghanistan, in World War I (which resulted in Ukraine’s independence, however brief), the Russo-Japanese War, the Crimean War, and, of course, decisively by Napoleon Bonaparte in the wars of the Third and Fourth Coalitions.

That is a lot of defeats, just looking back at the past 200 years or so. It seems unfair to remind Russia that it used to be ruled by Tartars.

Joe Kelliher, Washington

The United States should provide Ukraine the air defense weaponry that can stop further missile attacks on military or civilian areas. As a Vietnam veteran and former U.S. Army lieutenant who served in an air defense unit, I suggest providing Ukraine immediately with the improved Navy Vulcan Gatling-style guns by General Dynamics (M61 A1, 20mm Phalanx, 30mm Goalkeeper). I understand that Ukraine is using “machine guns” now far out in front of potential targets but is still not capable of shooting down all the incoming Russian missiles and drones. The U.S. Navy’s improved version of the weapon has enhanced radar detection and sighting systems and firing rate — and is designed to completely stop incoming attacks from missiles, aircraft and small attack boats.

The M61 A1 would be an effective secondary line of defense near potential targets — and could stop any further loss of life and infrastructure in Ukraine. This weapon needs to be sent to Ukraine as soon as possible.

Michael Sills, Bedford, N.H.

