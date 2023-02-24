That is a lot of defeats, just looking back at the past 200 years or so. It seems unfair to remind Russia that it used to be ruled by Tartars.

The United States should provide Ukraine the air defense weaponry that can stop further missile attacks on military or civilian areas. As a Vietnam veteran and former U.S. Army lieutenant who served in an air defense unit, I suggest providing Ukraine immediately with the improved Navy Vulcan Gatling-style guns by General Dynamics (M61 A1, 20mm Phalanx, 30mm Goalkeeper). I understand that Ukraine is using “machine guns” now far out in front of potential targets but is still not capable of shooting down all the incoming Russian missiles and drones. The U.S. Navy’s improved version of the weapon has enhanced radar detection and sighting systems and firing rate — and is designed to completely stop incoming attacks from missiles, aircraft and small attack boats.