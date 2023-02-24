In 1955, President Dwight D. Eisenhower proposed “Open Skies,” under which the United States and the Soviet Union would overtly monitor one another’s military programs from the air to ensure treaty compliance. Only after this proposal was rejected did the United States initiate covert U-2 spy-plane missions that culminated in the surface-to-air missile downing of a U-2 in Soviet airspace in May 1960 and the capture of pilot Francis Gary Powers. Before it was known that the pilot had survived the plane crash, having parachuted to safety, the U.S. government put out a statement that while gathering “weather” data, the plane experienced a problem with its oxygen system, leading the pilot to black out and the plane to drift off course. Producing the pilot and the remains of the crashed plane and its sophisticated surveillance equipment, the Soviets called out the falsehoods in Washington’s statements and withdrew its delegation from a planned Paris summit, ending Soviet diplomatic engagement with the Eisenhower administration.