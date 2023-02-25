I appreciated the Feb. 23 news article “Jimmy Carter, environmental patron,” which profiled President Jimmy Carter’s focus on Alaska, where he protected more than 100 million acres by signing the Alaska National Interest Lands Conservation Act. Mr. Carter stated last year that the Alaska law “may be the most significant domestic achievement of my political life,” adding, “Our great nation has never before or since preserved so much of America’s natural and cultural heritage on such a remarkable scale.” I had the great honor as chair of the Alaska Coalition to work with Mr. Carter and his administration on this legislation.
Mr. Carter continued to defend his Alaska legacy, personally intervening in a recent court case concerning a land exchange within the congressionally designated wilderness area of Izembek National Wildlife Refuge. Fearing the exchange would set a precedent allowing future administrations to redraw the boundaries of Alaska public lands and wilderness areas at will, Mr. Carter found that the exchange “is not only deeply mistaken, it’s dangerous.”
Interior Secretary Deb Haaland and the Biden administration should uphold Mr. Carter’s legacy by rejecting the Izembek land exchange, which threatens the future integrity of his visionary achievement. Generations yet to come will thank her, too.
Charles M. Clusen, Arlington
The writer was chair of Alaska Coalition from 1977 to 1980.