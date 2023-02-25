I appreciated the Feb. 23 news article “Jimmy Carter, environmental patron,” which profiled President Jimmy Carter’s focus on Alaska, where he protected more than 100 million acres by signing the Alaska National Interest Lands Conservation Act. Mr. Carter stated last year that the Alaska law “may be the most significant domestic achievement of my political life,” adding, “Our great nation has never before or since preserved so much of America’s natural and cultural heritage on such a remarkable scale.” I had the great honor as chair of the Alaska Coalition to work with Mr. Carter and his administration on this legislation.