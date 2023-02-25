The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

Opinion Helping police catch drivers under the influence of marijuana

February 25, 2023 at 1:38 p.m. EST
Kat Szafran's head is wreathed in smoke Jan. 26 as the Montgomery County Police Department holds a training event in Gaithersburg for officers to recognize impairment in marijuana users. (Bill O'Leary/The Washington Post)

The Feb. 22 Metro article “A pot-smoking session at the police academy” was interesting for all sorts of reasons. And what a good idea for improving road safety: trying to improve the detection of pot-impaired drivers.

An even better idea, because it would be a great deal more informative, would be to simply include a group of nonusers in the sessions — a “control group” is the technical term. Mix them in with those who partake, and then expose them to the same assessments, with the testers unaware of which group each participant is from. Have the testers try to assign subjects to the appropriate group, evaluate, discuss successfully predictive and unpredictive test performance, refine, and repeat.

Jeff Moore, Washington

