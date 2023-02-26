States should consider requiring counties to quickly and publicly hand-count a random sample of paper ballots to spot-check the accuracy of mechanized counting. If done routinely, that could avert bizarre third-party audits like the one conducted in Arizona by Cyber Ninjas in 2021.

Local election offices are experiencing huge turnover because of the toxic environment of the past few years. It should go without saying that threats and harassment of election officials and workers must not be tolerated and should be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. In some states, new laws are needed to toughen penalties. But taking some simple steps toward giving their operations greater efficiency and transparency would help make their jobs easier.