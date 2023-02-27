5 Individual disasters should prompt discussion of larger reforms.

These arguments are important for another reason. Conservatives often respond to specific disasters by saying that proposed reforms wouldn’t have prevented the particular tragedy in question, as though that should end the discussion about any reform. It’s an argument we always hear after a mass shooting.

We are seeing some of that now, as conservatives find in the details of this derailment a reason to reject calls for stricter regulation and the administration’s proposals or to dismiss criticism of the Trump administration’s deregulatory actions on behalf of the railway industry. But others are arguing that this should be the occasion for a broader discussion about reform. As Saurabh Sharma of the conservative organization American Moment put it, the derailment gives Republicans an opportunity to demonstrate that they’re serious about taking on “corporate malfeasance that doesn’t have an easy culture war angle.”

It’s unclear whether some of these figures will match their rhetoric with action. Though many have attacked members of the Biden administration for being MIA during the disaster, in reality administration officials support solutions similar to those demanded by those very same figures.

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, for instance, has called on Congress to tighten numerous regulations on transporting hazardous materials and increase fines on safety violations, which could prod big rail companies to be more safety-conscious. These are goals these right wingers support.

Conventional anti-government Republicans in Congress might not be willing to do any of these things. If not, it remains to be seen whether the more populist Republicans will call them out for it or join Democrats in getting something done.