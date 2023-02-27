Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Last week, the split within the Republican Party, between the advocates of the GOP’s traditional foreign policy and the advocates of “America First,” was in full view. The former, voiced at the Munich Security Conference by Senate Minority Leader Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) and in Ukraine by House Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Michael McCaul (R-Tex.) in support of continued aid, provided a vivid contrast to the Tucker Carlson-Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R)-Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) line that echoes Kremlin propaganda. While Democrats remain mostly united, the GOP is starkly divided between hawks and Kremlin coddlers, internationalists and isolationists.

On Friday, former vice president Mike Pence entered the fray. In remarks at the University of Texas at Austin, Pence declared, “Make no mistake: this is not America’s war. But if we falter in our commitment to providing the support to the people of Ukraine to defend their freedom, our sons and daughters may soon be called upon to defend ours.” He continued, “If we surrender to the siren song of those in this country who argue that America has no interest in freedom’s cause, history teaches we may soon send our own into harm’s way to defend our freedom and the freedom of nations in our alliance.”

Pence’s stance harks back to a time when Republicans were ferocious defenders of NATO, willing to stand up to the Kremlin and enthusiastic to lead the international community. His remarks align with other responsible Republicans, our European allies and credible foreign policy experts.

At a time when Republican prospects for 2024 are twisting themselves in knots to avoid picking fights — or even pointing out differences — with Donald Trump and the MAGA crowd, Pence’s defense of Ukraine is a refreshing corrective. It’s a sharp shift away from Trump’s approach. During his presidency, Trump tried to extort Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, and unctuously praised the Russian dictator Vladimir Putin on many occasions. It contrasts as well with Trump’s more recent comments suggesting he would pressure Zelensky to sue for peace (even with Russian troops still occupying Ukraine and slaughtering innocents).

Pence’s comments also notably stand apart from recent remarks by DeSantis, who suggested that Ukraine is not our fight, and that it should not distract us from the MAGA base’s obsession with sealing our southern border.

The unusually bold statement portends a much-needed reckoning on the GOP side. Defenders of traditional bipartisan foreign policy principles need to have it out with the isolationist “America First” crowd, both to determine the direction of the party and to assure friends and foes internationally that a change in party would not shake our support for Ukraine. So long as the Carlson-DeSantis-Greene segment remains viable, Putin will hold out hope that the West’s resolve will falter.

Pence’s statement also makes political sense. Republicans cannot compete in a general election praising Putin sycophancy, coronavirus vaccination conspiracies, the Great Replacement theory, and other inane and dangerous Trump positions. Taking these on is tactically smart, but the case also needs to be made on the merits. Unless a competitor can take on Trump not only as unelectable, but as incapable of defending the country’s vital interests, Trump will maintain his hold on a solid chunk of the GOP electorate, perhaps enough to win the nomination in a multicandidate field.

Other potential Republican candidates vying for the “not MAGA” lane (e.g., Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina, former Maryland governor Larry Hogan) would do well to follow Pence’s lead. Parroting Trump’s ruinous positions will not establish one as a strong, capable leader. It’s no way to distinguish oneself in a crowded field.

