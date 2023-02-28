Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

As we’ve seen in Florida and Texas, Republican governors get lots of plaudits from the MAGA movement and right-wing media when they engage in performative cruelty toward migrants. But in other red states we’re seeing something different: The governors of Utah and Indiana are calling on the federal government to send them more migrants, to help with their states’ worker shortages.

President Biden should give those non-MAGA governors what they want. He could set up a program that uses his parole authority to allow migrants to get work authorization, partly in collaboration with the states where they would reside. Though this would face serious legal challenges, immigration experts believe this is well within the executive branch’s power.

The move would be good policy, serving a national need. And it would be good politics: It would split the GOP coalition by highlighting Republican governors who recognize that immigration can be an affirmative good for the country, as opposed to the MAGA governors who foment fear and loathing of migrants.

Advertisement

Utah Gov. Spencer Cox and Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb — both Republicans — lamented in a Feb. 21 Post op-ed that hundreds of thousands of jobs remain unfilled in their states. They flatly declared that they “need immigrants who are ready to work and help build strong communities.”

Follow Greg Sargent 's opinions Follow

The United States has guest worker programs, but they’re not supplying nearly enough employees. Economists say restrictions on immigration are helping drive chronic U.S. labor shortages. So Cox and Holcomb asked Congress to give states the authority to sponsor more migrant workers, as employers and universities do.

Congress won’t do that anytime soon, given MAGA-GOP control of the House. But Biden has another method he could use to give these red states — and others that want the same thing — exactly what they’re asking for.

Advertisement

The Homeland Security secretary has the authority, granted by Congress, to parole noncitizens into the United States on a case-by-case basis for humanitarian reasons or for “significant public benefit.” The scope of this authority is contested, but it’s been used repeatedly to admit large numbers of migrants.

In this case, the administration could determine, through interactions with state governments, that paroling people into the United States temporarily to fill jobs in sectors and industries concentrated in specific states would provide “significant public benefit,” says Tom Jawetz, a former senior Homeland Security lawyer.

With severe post-pandemic labor shortages, this program could be national in scope, supplying migrant workers to any state that needs them, Jawetz says, noting that this would underscore that this use of parole authority has “a reasonable justification.”

Advertisement

That would build on Biden’s new initiative extending parole to tens of thousands of migrants each month from Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua and Venezuela. In that program, migrants apply from abroad for a U.S. sponsor, rather than journeying to the border. That’s facing legal challenges. But if the initiative survives, Biden could extend parole to migrant workers who would also apply from abroad and get sponsored by employers, in conjunction with input from states.

Federal programs that resettle refugees in declining regions that ask for them have a history of revitalizing those places, Aaron Reichlin-Melnick, policy director for the American Immigration Council, a pro-immigration advocacy group, points out.

“These kinds of programs work,” Reichlin-Melnick told me. Congressional action would be preferable, he said, but added: “Parole is the only option available to the executive in a world where Congress has deadlocked for nearly 30 years on immigration.”

Advertisement

The administration hopes to combine this with expanded parole to change migration patterns, boosting incentives to apply from afar while reducing incentives to trek to the border, to relieve stress on border infrastructure. If those restrictions must remain, then Biden should at least expand the parole part of his agenda to address labor shortages that even red states are deploring.

The demand for workers by Cox and Holcomb should be tested. This could send a powerful message: While MAGA governors get lauded by Fox News for treating migrants as lepers, other red-state governors want more migrants to boost their economies. And Biden would be supplying them — because as a coalition of Democrats and non-MAGA Republicans recognize, immigration is good for the country.

Given Biden’s love of bipartisanship, he’d presumably relish standing with Republican governors and announce that he’s helping to give them the workers they want. And who knows: If this wins broad public support, perhaps it would coax more GOP governors out of the MAGA bubble.

GiftOutline Gift Article