Ruth Marcus’s Feb. 26 op-ed “ The justices halt an execution — and reveal themselves in the process ” revealed a lot about her, too. Ms. Marcus applauded the high court’s slim majority for granting Mr. Cruz a new sentencing hearing even though his guilt is a well-established fact.

She mentioned in passing the murder of a nameless Tucson police officer that led to Mr. Cruz being sentenced to death two years later. That officer was Patrick Hardesty, a Marine Corps veteran with a wife and three children. He was shot by Mr. Cruz four times at point-blank range after Mr. Cruz fled a hit-and-run accident.