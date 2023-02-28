The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

Opinion DeSantisland

By
Editorial cartoonist
February 28, 2023 at 6:25 p.m. EST
(Ann Telnaes/The Washington Post)

Florida lawmakers pass bills allowing Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) to transport migrants out of state and granting him new power over the Walt Disney theme parks via a new special tax district.

(Full disclosure: I worked for Walt Disney Imagineering in the late 1980s, which never stopped me from also poking the Mouse.)

