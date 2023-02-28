Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Gabriel Scheinmann is executive director of the Alexander Hamilton Society. U.S. military aid to Ukraine’s self-defense, critics allege, is making America’s military less prepared and less potent. In particular, the decrepit state of our defense industrial base, and its inability to produce replacement stores of even the most basic armaments, means that any ammunition, platform or system allocated to Ukraine’s defense is one that becomes unavailable for Taiwan’s.

But these critics are wrong. Russia’s disastrous attack on Ukraine and the United States’ still-too-timid military support for Kyiv will help, not hurt, efforts to deter a cross-strait Chinese attack. In fact, continued military aid to Ukraine might be the only thing that saves the U.S. military from its peacetime atrophy.

The critics’ case is strong. A report from the Center for Strategic and International Studies estimates that it will take five years to replenish the supply of Javelin missiles we provided Ukraine. Some weapons systems that we’ve provided, such as Stingers and M-777 howitzers, are not in production at all. The Biden administration is supposedly not providing much-needed ATACMS to Ukraine partly out of fear that the United States might not have enough in reserve for its own readiness. There is a nearly $19 billion and growing backlog of approved, but undelivered arms to Taiwan, just as a U.S. Air Force general predicts war with China could come in 2025. In an age of military resource scarcity, choosing to deal Russia a heavy blow, critics lament, is a luxury that is making a Chinese victory more likely.

Advertisement

But this argument conflates cause for consequence. Our constraints are real but are the product of policy choices — choices that have left us unprepared for a dangerous world that reemerged more than a decade ago.

Years of focusing on counterterrorism and counterinsurgency operations led our leaders to dismiss high-tempo, conventional warfare as archaic. As then-Secretary of State John F. Kerry incredulously put it when Vladimir Putin launched his first invasion of Ukraine in 2014, “You just don’t in the 21st century behave in 19th-century fashion by invading another country on completely trumped-up pretext.” Well, apparently you do. The current conflict in Ukraine is the largest land war in Europe since World War II.

And it’s not that we merely prepared for the wrong kind of conflict. After the end of the Cold War, many Americans convinced themselves that a peaceful, and permanent, liberal world order had arrived. This, in turn, has led to a 30-year decline in defense spending. When the Berlin Wall stood, the United States was spending 26.5 percent of federal outlays on defense; today, it is less than half that, a post-World War II low. And President Biden’s proposed defense budget would take it even lower than in the isolationist 1930s.

Advertisement

Declining demand has led to a wave of industry consolidations; what was once 50 prime contractors has become five. Three decades ago, the missiles and munitions sector had 30 contractors working directly with the government; today, there are only seven. The United States has few manufacturing lines for even the most basic things. The Pentagon sources its ammunition from only six plants. The sole plant that produces tanks was nearly closed in 2018, and the Army plans on building a mere 22 tanks in fiscal 2023. The Navy has averaged 10 ships below procurement plans since 2017 and currently possesses only four public shipyards. When asked if it should open a fifth, Adm. Daryl Caudle, commander of U.S. Fleet Forces Command, replied, “I need six.” As Lockheed Martin CEO James Taiclet recently said: “The U.S. defense industrial base is scoped for maximum efficiency at peacetime production rates.”

Paradoxically, the greatly expanded U.S. effort to support Ukraine might be our best chance at providing the necessary shock therapy to snap us out of our complacency. It has brought popular attention and political scrutiny to the problem. Just before the Russian invasion last year, the Defense Department issued a report titled “State of Competition within the Defense Industrial Base,” in which it acknowledged the downward spiral caused by declining procurement. In the scramble to identify, update and transport military materiel to Ukraine, the United States has taken the first — and most difficult — step of fixing the problem: acknowledging there is a problem in the first place.

The Russian invasion has allowed the United States to conduct a dry run of exactly the sort of policies that deterring or defeating a Chinese attack on Taiwan would require: active defense industrial production lines, an efficient logistics network to get those arms into the field, a coalition of allies providing significant firepower and aid, an increase in energy exports to sustain our allies, and economic pressure to punish and degrade the aggressor. It is a fallacy to suggest that the $30 billion in military materiel provided to Ukraine thus far would have gone to Taiwan deterrence scenarios instead. Had Beijing attacked Taiwan a year ago, the United States would have been just as unprepared to support Taiwan’s defense as it is today.

Advertisement

Despite some opposition in both parties, major, long-term investments in the defense industrial base could get sustainable bipartisan support. Military investment is the original industrial policy; it is a government effort to support the growth of a strategic part of our economy that is critical for national security. In 1985, the defense industry consisted of 3 million workers; today, it is 1.1 million. In the past five years alone, the defense industrial base has lost more than 17,000 companies. A major investment in our own industry, to supply the weaponry necessary to make Russia lose, could unite defense hawks and populists, labor and business, internationalists and nationalists alike.

What’s lacking is the political will and imagination to make a comprehensive case. Defunding our military is a choice with consequences. Doubling our defense spending would still only put it in the lowest range of Cold War levels. Without doing so, we risk the possibility that — much like Pearl Harbor — only after the United States has been attacked will the arsenal of democracy roar.

GiftOutline Gift Article