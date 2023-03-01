2 No clear leader or dominant groups

King didn’t single-handedly run the 1960s movement. There were many other leaders and factions — some of whom did not always agree with him or his strategies. That said, King was the final speaker at the March on Washington in 1963 and was viewed by the media as the main leader of the movement.

And there was a clear set of groups at the center of the activism: the King-led Southern Christian Leadership Conference, the Conference of Racial Equality, the NAACP, the National Urban League, the Student Nonviolent Coordinating Committee.

There is no King-like figure within today’s movement, nor a small set of organizations directing it. There is a Black Lives Matter Global Network, but local BLM groups are largely independent of it. Many civil rights groups are part of the Movement for Black Lives network. But M4BL, as it’s known, largely plays a behind-the-scenes role. There is no formal president or executive director of Black Lives Matter or the Movement for Black Lives.

Instead, there are groups such as Dream Defenders, Black Lives Matter Los Angeles and Oakland’s Ella Baker Center for Human Rights that take actions at the local and state levels, and sometimes coordinate in national actions such as the 2020 protests. These groups tend not to have a singular dominant figure who personifies the organization.

“Because of how much has changed since the ’60s, this movement has to use different strategies,” said Deva Woodly, a political science professor at New York’s New School who wrote a 2021 book on Black Lives Matter.

The unorthodox structure is purposeful. A decade ago, activists said that they wanted a “leader-ful” movement, in which power was more distributed. They did not want the entire movement to suffer too much if one individual had a personal scandal or was killed. And they viewed organizations such as the Urban League as too slow-moving and tied to the traditional political establishment.

Is this approach good or bad? In my view, this structure isn’t ideal. I wish there were a large civil rights organization that the millions who attended the 2020 protests could have joined. I wish there were a few charismatic figures who were well-known and clearly identified with BLM.

Summers says Dream Defenders will start trying to expand outside Florida and build a national base of members in part to address these challenges. “Our movement would’ve been better off with some kind of organization that was having campaigns coming out of the protests of 2020 and having a membership base that was working together across networks to keep driving the work,” she said. “We think a big national organization with more reach helps the movement grow.”