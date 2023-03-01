I was contaminated by Agent Orange during the 18 months I spent in Vietnam during 1969 and 1970. As a civilian accompanying my journalist husband, I did not think of myself as a veteran of combat — and in my mind, only vets were victims of Agent Orange. Twenty-five years after we left Saigon, the first of five cancers struck. Our daughter, then a toddler, recently had a double mastectomy. The Vietnamese people suffered countless deaths from Agent Orange.