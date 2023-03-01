Regarding the Feb. 18 news article “Fears of becoming ‘toxic town’”:
When the vinyl chloride that spilled out as a result of the derailment was set afire, dioxin likely contaminated the people, soil and homes of the town for generations to come.
Agent Orange, sprayed over Vietnam from 1965 to 1971, was recognized in 1991 in the first Agent Orange Act passed by Congress. The science of dioxin contamination is well-known. If the government does not act, help for the victims in East Palestine will be muddled and those responsible for the disaster will affirm that greed pays.
Ann Charnley, Oak Bluffs, Mass.