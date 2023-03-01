Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s assault on the independence of Israel’s judiciary has provoked mass demonstrations, dire warnings from the business community and words of caution from the Biden administration and pro-Israel members of Congress. This level of opposition is unusual. But it is mild compared with the angry response to mob violence in the West Bank.

“A rampage by Israeli settlers after a Palestinian gunman killed two Israelis in the occupied West Bank has exacerbated fears that violence in the territory might spiral out of control,” the Financial Times reported.

Netanyahu sounded weirdly sympathetic toward the rioters, much as President Donald Trump sounded when talking to the American insurgents on Jan. 6, 2021. “I ask — even when the blood is boiling — not to take the law into one’s hands,” Netanyahu tweeted. As of this writing, no one has been detained for prosecution.

Advertisement

Some of Israel’s closest defenders have criticized Israel’s response to Palestinian violence with unusual harshness. “We condemn the horrific killing of two Israeli brothers near Nablus and the killing today of an Israeli near Jericho,” State Department spokesman Ned Price said on Monday. “We also condemn the widescale, indiscriminate violence by settlers against Palestinian civilians following the killing.” Price added, “These actions are completely unacceptable. The United States extends its deepest condolences to those affected by this violence.”

Follow Jennifer Rubin 's opinions Follow

The message from the executive vice president of the Orthodox Union, among Israel’s most loyal defenders, was bracing: “How can such a thing happen?” Rabbi Moshe Hauer wrote. “How could it come to this, that Jewish young men should ransack and burn homes and cars?” While empathizing with the “anguish” over the killings of two Israelis, the statement reiterated that “we cannot understand or accept this.” And in an extraordinary rebuke of Netanyahu, Hauer continued: “Attacking a village does not deserve to be called ‘taking the law into your own hands.’ This is not the law; this is undisciplined and random fury.”

How could it come to this? These things happen when a right-wing government sends a consistent message of sympathy for the country’s most radical elements. The United States certainly learned this on Jan. 6, 2021.

Advertisement

Even the American Israel Public Affairs Committee — an organization so defensive of the Jewish state that its PAC donated to election deniers it deemed to be pro-Israel — managed to retweet a statement from Israeli President Isaac Herzog’s “forceful condemnation” of the settlers’ violence.

Plainly, restraint by Israel’s allies with the Netanyahu government has not worked. While avoiding public conflict with the government is generally the best way for U.S. administrations to influence the Israelis, forbearance must not be taken as consent. The Biden administration and members of Congress must be clear and unequivocal about the damage to the U.S.-Israel relationship if Israel defies democratic norms.

Netanyahu’s government, in its aggressive assaults on the courts, the media and other democratic institutions, and in its incendiary rhetoric toward Palestinians, coupled with indulgence of settlers, risks rupturing ties with its strongest backers. Unless Israel is willing to endure permanent damage to its international economic, diplomatic and moral support system, it needs to reevaluate the right-wing government’s approach.

If it remains defiant, Netanyahu’s government will become an existential threat to the survival of the Jewish state.

GiftOutline Gift Article