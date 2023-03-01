The Post’s Editorial Board was right to give measured praise to Virginia’s House of Delegates for legislation that provides a state income tax credit for purchasing a lock box — preferably with a biometric locking device — to keep personal firearms out of children’s reach. It was also correct to point out there are other common-sense actions that should be taken to reduce the appalling loss of life caused by the irresponsible ways we manufacture, distribute and secure deadly weapons.

More than 1 million firearms were stolen between 2017 and 2021, according to a study by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. The number is likely much larger because only 15 states have laws requiring gun owners to report a theft. Many of the stolen guns are used in crimes. Every gun successfully secured is one less gun that can be used to kill people. The simple effort might seem like a drop in the bucket, but it represents an important step in curtailing gun violence.