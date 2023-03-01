Regarding the Feb. 18 editorial “A compromise on guns in Virginia is a good sign”:
More than 1 million firearms were stolen between 2017 and 2021, according to a study by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. The number is likely much larger because only 15 states have laws requiring gun owners to report a theft. Many of the stolen guns are used in crimes. Every gun successfully secured is one less gun that can be used to kill people. The simple effort might seem like a drop in the bucket, but it represents an important step in curtailing gun violence.
Doug Barry, Washington
The writer is a senior adviser for the nonprofit Global Action on Gun Violence.