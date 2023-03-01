Paul Ryan: I do. I have a responsibility to offer my opinion and perspective and I do that, but I don’t go on TV and do it right. So I offer my perspective, my opinion, often. I’ll just leave it at that. Okay. …

Charlie Sykes: Is there a red line for you at any point where you said “I cannot be associated with a company that does this”?

Ryan: I want to see the conservative movement get through this moment. And I think Fox is a big part of the constellation of the conservative movement. [crosstalk]

Sykes: Is it the solution or the problem?

Ryan: Oh, no, I think it’s gonna have to be a part of the solution if we’re going to solve the problem in the conservative movement. Because there isn’t a bigger platform than this in America. So I think the conservative movement is going through a lot of churn and a lot of turmoil and I don’t like where it is right now. You know that. … So it’s a long process, a big institution, but I do want to make sure that we get the conservative movement in a good place in America again.