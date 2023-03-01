It is not clear that he either understands, or cares, about maintaining the outstanding public education we have in Virginia, from primary through higher education. The governor went to a private high school in Norfolk and private universities in Texas and Massachusetts, and his children go to private schools in D.C. and Maryland. If he or his kids went to public Virginia schools, as my kids did, he would know that the best way to maintain their excellence is to not use them as pawns to advance his political ambitions.