Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R) continues to politicize public education at all levels, most recently with his appointees to the University of Virginia’s board, as noted in the Feb. 24 front-page article “Board member charts battle for ‘soul of UVA.’”
Richard Dreiman, Falls Church
Articles such as the Feb. 24 front-page piece “Board member charts battle for ‘soul of UVA’ ” about Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s appointments to the University of Virginia’s board made me recall my time there as a PhD student many years ago.
In those days, the faculty and students would often refer to the school as a “public Ivy.” U-Va. has a very large endowment. The state supports only a small percentage of the school’s budget even though the board selected by the state seems to be causing many of the school’s issues.
Maybe the time has come for the school to actually become a private institution, so it doesn’t have to suffer from the strikes and blows of our state’s very repugnant political vicissitudes.
Ellen Brown, Fredericksburg