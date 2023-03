Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Three years after the initial outbreak in Wuhan, China, the origins of the coronavirus pandemic are still a mystery. The latest reports of a shift in the conclusion of one U.S. intelligence agency — for reasons that have not been disclosed — underscore the uncertainty. What is clear is that answers exist in China, and that finding them requires far more investigation than has been carried out so far, which Beijing has refused to allow.

What is China hiding, and why?

Two broad hypotheses exist about the origins of covid-19. One is that it jumped from a natural source, probably a bat, perhaps through an intermediate animal host, to infect people. This has ample precedent in earlier viral pandemics. Bats are a reservoir for coronaviruses and live in Southeast Asia, albeit those in China are located far from Wuhan. But no samples — none — have turned up to identify the animal source or the intermediate host. There were positive samples detected in the Huanan Seafood Market, where wildlife was sold, but they were likely from infected humans, not animals. The market was quite clearly the venue of an early superspreader event.

Advertisement

The other hypothesis is that some kind of research-related incident or inadvertent laboratory leak allowed the virus to escape. Large numbers of bats were captured by Chinese researchers for study at the Wuhan Institute of Virology, a major center of research on bat coronaviruses. Other Chinese scientific research centers also worked on coronaviruses and vaccines.

An unfunded but very curious research proposal in 2018 by EcoHealth Alliance, a nongovernmental organization in New York, outlined plans to genetically modify chimeric viruses — that is, those with genetic material from two or more different viruses — to add a feature known as a furin cleavage site, which helps infect cells. The feature exists on the pandemic strain, but not in the immediate family of other bat coronaviruses. (It exists on other coronaviruses, such as MERS.) Some of the proposed research was to take place at the Wuhan institute. The research proposal was turned down by the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency, but a question that persists is whether the work went ahead anyway at the Wuhan institute. The institute claims that its collection did not include the pandemic strain so it could not have been the source. But very little is known about the research being conducted there, or in other laboratories in China.

A third, plausible explanation might lie between these two — for instance, that a researcher was accidentally infected handling a bat during laboratory work and spread the virus.

Advertisement

The latest disclosures from the U.S. intelligence community have not clarified matters. On Dec. 15, the House Intelligence Committee released a report on the intelligence community’s response to the pandemic, and a little-noticed footnote said that one U.S. agency had changed its view. On Sunday, the Wall Street Journal reported this was the Energy Department, which shifted from being noncommittal to concluding, with “low confidence,” that the virus originated from a laboratory. The adjustment in the department’s assessment occurred last year, and possibly earlier, but it is not known why the department changed. Also, on Tuesday, FBI Director Christopher A. Wray publicly confirmed the agency’s classified conclusion of a possible laboratory origin. Other intelligence agencies, meanwhile, remain undecided, or believe in a natural origin.

Press Enter to skip to end of carousel Also on the Editorial Board’s agenda Biden has a new border plan.

The United States should keep the pressure on Nicaragua.

America’s fight against inflation isn’t over.

The Taliban has doubled down on the repression of women.

The world’s ice is melting quickly. The Department of Homeland Security has provided details of a plan to prevent a migrant surge along the southern border. The administration would presumptively deny asylum to migrants who failed to seek it in a third country en route — unless they face “an extreme and imminent threat” of rape, kidnapping, torture or murder. Critics allege that this is akin to an illegal Trump-era policy. In fact, President Biden is acting lawfully in response to what was fast becoming an unmanageable flow at the border. Read our most recent editorial on the U.S. asylum system. editorials Some 222 Nicaraguan political prisoners left that Central American country for the United States in February. President Daniel Ortega released and sent them into exile in a single motion. Nevertheless, it appears that Mr. Ortega let them go under pressure from economic sanctions the United States imposed on his regime when he launched a wave of repression in 2018. The Biden administration should keep the pressure on. Read recent about the situation in Nicaragua. Inflation remains stubbornly high at 6.4 percent in January. The Federal Reserve’s job is not done in this fight. More interest rate hikes are needed. Read a recent editorial about inflation and the Fed. Afghanistan’s rulers had promised that barring women from universities was only temporary. But private universities got a letter on Jan. 28 warning them that women are prohibited from taking university entrance examinations. Afghanistan has 140 private universities across 24 provinces, with around 200,000 students. Out of those, some 60,000 to 70,000 are women, the AP reports. Read a recent editorial on women’s rights in Afghanistan A new study finds that half the world’s mountain glaciers and ice caps will melt even if global warming is restrained to 1.5 degrees Celsius — which it won’t be . This would feed sea-level rise and imperil water sources for hundreds of millions. Read a recent editorial on how to cope with rising seas, and another on the policies needed to fight climate change. 1 / 6 End of carousel

All of this suggests that we need to know more. The Biden administration should declassify the Energy Department’s update, ask other intelligence agencies to refresh their reporting, and offer a new report to the public.

Only by understanding how the pandemic began can the world start to prepare for the next one.

Advertisement

When the Wuhan outbreak happened, China’s government tried to cover it up, with catastrophic results. We’ve related the saga of “Little Mountain Dog,” a researcher at a start-up firm, Vision Medicals, in Guangzhou in southern China, who carried out genomic sequencing on a pandemic virus sample in late December 2019, and became alarmed at the possibility of human-to-human transmission. But the government concealed that danger for 28 days, allowing the virus to spread. We’ve also shown how there were as many as 86 more cases in December 2019 than China reported to the World Health Organization later on.

These and other information gaps are not trivial. China has claimed the virus came from abroad and attempted to blame frozen-food imports or a U.S. military biological research laboratory. Beijing’s disinformation and propaganda are an inadequate and counterproductive response to the large, unanswered questions. It is time for China to permit a serious investigation — and cooperate with it — to find the truth.

GiftOutline Gift Article