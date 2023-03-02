Leana S. Wen was right in her Feb. 28 op-ed, “ We are asking the wrong question about the origins of covid ,” that we should do our best to reduce both zoonotic and laboratory sources of future pandemics. She also correctly noted that China has actively obstructed the covid-19 origin investigation.

People around the world deserve a thorough investigation into the origins of the coronavirus. Much can be investigated even without China’s cooperation. We need an informed public discussion about risky experiments and methods such as gain-of-function research. If viruses are made and they are leaked, the entire world could be catastrophically affected. These policy issues affect the public; they can’t be decided only by scientists.