Swapping dairy creamers for plant-based creamers might keep your heart healthier. Research shows that replacing dairy fat with vegetable fats can decrease the risk of heart disease. Consuming dairy products is associated with a higher risk of developing breast , ovarian and prostate cancers. Lactose-intolerant people can avoid the digestive issues that come with consuming dairy products by eating plant-based alternatives.

Choosing plant-based alternatives to meat and dairy can help people avoid heart disease, certain cancers and other health risks associated with consuming animal products.

Opting for plant-based chicken — and other plant-based alternatives to meat — is also good for lowering the risk of cardiovascular disease and cancer. Studies show that consuming both poultry and red meat increase the risk of heart disease. And cooking chicken and other meats at high temperatures can form heterocyclic amines, which are carcinogens.