Regarding the Feb. 28 Health & Science article “Are these five food swaps healthy?”:
Opting for plant-based chicken — and other plant-based alternatives to meat — is also good for lowering the risk of cardiovascular disease and cancer. Studies show that consuming both poultry and red meat increase the risk of heart disease. And cooking chicken and other meats at high temperatures can form heterocyclic amines, which are carcinogens.
As a dietitian, I recommend patients consume a diet based on fruits, vegetables, grains and beans to stay healthy, but plant-based versions of meat and dairy products can be part of a healthy diet.
Anna Herby, Washington
The writer is a nutrition education program manager with the Physicians Committee for Responsible Medicine.