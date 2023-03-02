It’s odd that Republicans are complaining about difficulties when trying to fire federal workers “who don’t do the things they’re supposed to do,” as Rep. Virginia Foxx (R-N.C.) is quoted as saying in the Feb. 28 front-page article “GOP targets federal workers.”
Many other Republicans in the House and Senate have yet to be fired from their political party or office for lying about who won the 2020 elections and failing to “support and defend the Constitution of the United States,” as they formally swore to do to qualify to hold office.
So, I hope the new GOP effort to get rid of federal workers who fail to do what they’re supposed to do will extend equally, if not more strictly, to those federal workers who serve in Congress.
Eric Lindblom, Takoma Park