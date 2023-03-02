The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

Opinion The GOP should target all federal workers — even some of its own

March 2, 2023 at 3:17 p.m. EST
Rep. George Santos (R-N.Y.) in D.C. on Jan. 25. (Al Drago/Bloomberg News)

It’s odd that Republicans are complaining about difficulties when trying to fire federal workers “who don’t do the things they’re supposed to do,” as Rep. Virginia Foxx (R-N.C.) is quoted as saying in the Feb. 28 front-page article “GOP targets federal workers.”

Sign up for a weekly roundup of thought-provoking ideas and debates

During my time in the federal bureaucracy, it was certainly possible to terminate the employment of new hires who were found to have lied on their résumés or in their job interviews and did not actually have required qualifications. Yet Republicans in the House don’t seem to be able to eject their federal-worker colleague, Rep. George Santos (N.Y.), from either the House or the Republican Party for lying to his constituents about his qualifications and being elected to office based on these false claims.

Many other Republicans in the House and Senate have yet to be fired from their political party or office for lying about who won the 2020 elections and failing to “support and defend the Constitution of the United States,” as they formally swore to do to qualify to hold office.

So, I hope the new GOP effort to get rid of federal workers who fail to do what they’re supposed to do will extend equally, if not more strictly, to those federal workers who serve in Congress.

Eric Lindblom, Takoma Park

Loading...