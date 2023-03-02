During my time in the federal bureaucracy, it was certainly possible to terminate the employment of new hires who were found to have lied on their résumés or in their job interviews and did not actually have required qualifications. Yet Republicans in the House don’t seem to be able to eject their federal-worker colleague, Rep. George Santos (N.Y.), from either the House or the Republican Party for lying to his constituents about his qualifications and being elected to office based on these false claims.