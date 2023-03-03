The Feb. 28 Health & Science article “When words won’t come. This is my life with aphasia.” shared some important perspectives on aphasia, a largely misunderstood language disorder. The writer shared her personal experience, and said that she used “self-devised therapies.” It’s important to note that there are professionals (speech-language pathologists) who can help. It’s critical that readers aren’t left with the impression that they must recover alone — or that significant progress can’t be made. In fact, the opposite is true.