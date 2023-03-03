The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
The Post's View

Opinion It’s a shame it came to this, but D.C. should rewrite its criminal code

By the
March 3, 2023 at 11:02 a.m. EST
President Biden, accompanied by Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.), speaks to members of the media as he leaves the U.S. Capitol on March 2. (Julia Nikhinson for The Washington Post)

President Biden announced Thursday that he will not stand in the way of a congressional effort to nullify D.C.’s new criminal code, paving the way for Congress to block a D.C. law — for the first time since 1991 — from taking effect. Feeling forced to choose, the president picked public safety over home rule for the capital city.

Sign up for a weekly roundup of thought-provoking ideas and debates

Despite our grave concerns about the law, it shouldn’t have come to this. Washington’s leaders should have acted on their own. Now that the city is in this regrettable place, however, the duly-elected members of the D.C. government have an opportunity, if not an obligation, to go back to the drawing board and prove to the country that safety and self-determination are not incompatible values. They should write new legislation that does not reduce sentences for violent crimes or tie the hands of prosecutors who are trying to keep bad actors off the street. This is what their constituents want.

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Mr. Biden is especially opposed to lowering the maximum penalties for carjacking and emphasized that Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) vetoed this crime bill before the D.C. Council voted to override her. Ms. Jean-Pierre said the president has “an obligation to keep communities safe” when he has the power to do so while reiterating his support for D.C. statehood.

Press Enter to skip to end of carousel
Also on the Editorial Board’s agenda
  • Biden has a new border plan.
  • The United States should keep the pressure on Nicaragua.
  • America’s fight against inflation isn’t over.
  • The Taliban has doubled down on the repression of women.
  • The world’s ice is melting quickly.
The Department of Homeland Security has provided details of a plan to prevent a migrant surge along the southern border. The administration would presumptively deny asylum to migrants who failed to seek it in a third country en route — unless they face “an extreme and imminent threat” of rape, kidnapping, torture or murder. Critics allege that this is akin to an illegal Trump-era policy. In fact, President Biden is acting lawfully in response to what was fast becoming an unmanageable flow at the border. Read our most recent editorial on the U.S. asylum system.
Some 222 Nicaraguan political prisoners left that Central American country for the United States in February. President Daniel Ortega released and sent them into exile in a single motion. Nevertheless, it appears that Mr. Ortega let them go under pressure from economic sanctions the United States imposed on his regime when he launched a wave of repression in 2018. The Biden administration should keep the pressure on. Read recent editorials about the situation in Nicaragua.
Inflation remains stubbornly high at 6.4 percent in January. The Federal Reserve’s job is not done in this fight. More interest rate hikes are needed. Read a recent editorial about inflation and the Fed.
Afghanistan’s rulers had promised that barring women from universities was only temporary. But private universities got a letter on Jan. 28 warning them that women are prohibited from taking university entrance examinations. Afghanistan has 140 private universities across 24 provinces, with around 200,000 students. Out of those, some 60,000 to 70,000 are women, the AP reports. Read a recent editorial on women’s rights in Afghanistan.
A new study finds that half the world’s mountain glaciers and ice caps will melt even if global warming is restrained to 1.5 degrees Celsius — which it won’t be. This would feed sea-level rise and imperil water sources for hundreds of millions. Read a recent editorial on how to cope with rising seas, and another on the policies needed to fight climate change.

1/6

End of carousel

Ms. Bowser, who just won a third term with 75 percent of the vote, says she agrees with 95 percent of the new code. There’s much to commend, such as bringing more consistency to penalties and giving prosecutors and judges the ability to enhance penalties by stacking charges. The new code also replaces archaic language that dates back to the original version passed by Congress in 1901. Ms. Bowser recently proposed significant changes to the bill that Congress is now poised to overturn, and her ideas can form the basis for deliberations over a rewrite.

Washingtonians have a right to feel and be safe. At the moment, it would be hard to say this is the case. We hoped the council and the mayor could work together to make fixes to render the measure acceptable to moderate senators. Now that Mr. Biden has made his decision, leaders should feel a renewed sense of urgency to get D.C.’s house in order.

The Post’s View | About the Editorial Board

Editorials represent the views of The Post as an institution, as determined through debate among members of the Editorial Board, based in the Opinions section and separate from the newsroom.

Members of the Editorial Board and areas of focus: Opinion Editor David Shipley; Deputy Opinion Editor Karen Tumulty; Associate Opinion Editor Stephen Stromberg (national politics and policy, legal affairs, energy, the environment, health care); Lee Hockstader (European affairs, based in Paris); David E. Hoffman (global public health); James Hohmann (domestic policy and electoral politics, including the White House, Congress and governors); Charles Lane (foreign affairs, national security, international economics); Heather Long (economics); Associate Editor Ruth Marcus; and Molly Roberts (technology and society).

Loading...