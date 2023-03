Marymount University’s dismantling of programs in economics and English was a startling revelation for my husband and me since we both made a living from those fields. My husband went on to earn a law degree, MBA and CPA, and retired from the House Judiciary Committee as a staffer. I taught high school English for 34 years in Montgomery County Public Schools. These majors gave us good middle-class careers and a comfortable retirement, but now we learn that those fields are not considered “fulfilling, in-demand careers of the future,” as stated by Marymount University.