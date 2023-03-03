Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

I was surprised that the March 2 front-page article “Report: ‘Havana syndrome’ is not an attack” reported that seven intelligence agencies found it “very unlikely” or “unlikely” that a foreign adversary was responsible because, inter alia, there was no intelligence that foreign leaders had any knowledge of, or authorized, such an attack.

The absence of evidence is not evidence of absence, and such an operation, authorized at the highest level, would be subject to the strictest secrecy, leaving no trace or “pattern.”

The finding also dismisses the use of a directed energy weapon — e.g., a high-powered microwave — as “very unlikely” despite the 2020 findings of the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering and Medicine, as well as a panel of independent experts, that the victims’ symptoms were consistent with the effects of directed, pulsed radio frequency.

The study, fortunately, dismisses or explains the vast majority of illnesses but for a “few dozen” of the “toughest cases.” If those are from the U.S. Embassy in Havana in 2016-2017 and the U.S. Consulate in Guangzhou, China, in 2018, I would keep looking. Russia has a history of bombarding the U.S. Embassy in Moscow with microwaves for decades for intelligence purposes.

Given Russia’s past targetting of diplomatic facilities and its ruthless use of advanced weapons, I would put it at the top of my suspect list. In view of this past and its current actions, I couldn’t so strongly dismiss its culpability because we haven’t yet obtained the proof.

Anne C. Gruner, McLean

