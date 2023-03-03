Danielle Allen’s March 1 Wednesday Opinion column, “Our democracy needs a lot of repairs — beginning with a bigger House,” didn’t mention the most important reason for expanding the House. That is, the House gives more power to residents of less populous states than residents of more populous ones. In the House, representation ranges from about 578,000 people per member in Wyoming to more than 1 million per member in Delaware.
Ms. Allen makes excellent points about responsiveness to constituents, adaptability and “giving more shots” to candidates from diverse backgrounds, but the root of the problem is that the House does not represent the people equally. The principle of equal protection enshrined in the 14th Amendment, the idea of “one person, one vote,” is not realized under the current system.
The Founders made the Senate to represent the states and the House to represent the people, but for the past hundred years, the legislative branch has become less and less representative of the people.
Michael P. Clarke, Taoyuan City, Taiwan