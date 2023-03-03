Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

“From one Zip code to the next, life can differ significantly,” observed Theresa Vargas in her Feb. 23 Metro column, “Region doesn’t just seem more segregated. It is.” And she is spot on. An April 2019 Destination 2027 report revealed many disparities in health outcomes, including “a 10-year difference in life expectancy depending on who you are and where you live in Arlington.” The group worked with the county to develop a resolution that acknowledged disparities and defined equity as: “all populations having access to community conditions and opportunities needed to reach their full potential and to experience optimal well-being.”

One of those community conditions needed to thrive is housing. As Ms. Vargas notes, a draft Regional Fair Housing Plan offers a “milestone” strategy to address disparities in opportunities for housing.

Advertisement

The Arlington County Board is poised to adopt its “missing middle” housing plan in March. Supporters of the plan claim that the initiative will help low- and moderate-income residents, but it won’t. The county estimates that the smallest missing-middle unit would cost $3,300 per month — well above the median rent of $2,408 for a two-bedroom apartment in Arlington and the $2,499 limit that the Metropolitan Washington Council of Governments recommends to be affordable for these households.

What’s worse is that the missing-middle plan might drive up housing costs and lead to “even greater displacement of lower income households” and fewer housing opportunities, according to a group of local economists.

Arlington has many efforts underway that would address the needs of low- and moderate-income households. The missing-middle housing plan is not one of them.

Abby Raphael, Arlington

The writer is co-chair of Destination 2027.

GiftOutline Gift Article