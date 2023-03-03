Sen. Robert A. Taft was not in every instance the rigid isolationist depicted by George F. Will in his Feb. 23 column “How can Putin win? Elect more Josh Hawleys.”
Eban expected difficulties persuading Taft to co-sponsor the resolution, given Taft’s well-known aversion to government spending, domestic or foreign. “He felt that not spending money had a high ethical value, like patriotism or marital fidelity." But Eban found that Taft was amenable to persuasion, “provided that it was quiet and based upon logical premises."
Taft did co-sponsor the resolution, and explained that “rules have exceptions."
Martin B. Nass, Silver Spring