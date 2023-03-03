The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

Opinion This rigid isolationist wasn’t always so isolationist

March 3, 2023 at 5:21 p.m. EST
The Robert A. Taft Memorial and Carillon in D.C. on Dec. 12, 2018. (Matt McClain/The Washington Post)

Sen. Robert A. Taft was not in every instance the rigid isolationist depicted by George F. Will in his Feb. 23 column “How can Putin win? Elect more Josh Hawleys.”

In 1943, Taft was one of the co-sponsors of the Rescue Resolution, which urged president Franklin D. Roosevelt “to formulate and effectuate a plan of immediate action designed to save the surviving Jewish people of Europe from extinction at the hands of Nazi Germany.” Israeli diplomat Abba Eban related in his autobiography how in 1951 he was able “to secure Israel’s first entry into America’s aid programs” by convincing two powerful senators — Taft and Democrat Paul Douglas of Illinois — to co-sponsor a Senate resolution calling for a “very large appropriation" for the new Israeli nation.

Eban expected difficulties persuading Taft to co-sponsor the resolution, given Taft’s well-known aversion to government spending, domestic or foreign. “He felt that not spending money had a high ethical value, like patriotism or marital fidelity." But Eban found that Taft was amenable to persuasion, “provided that it was quiet and based upon logical premises."

Taft did co-sponsor the resolution, and explained that “rules have exceptions."

Martin B. Nass, Silver Spring

