Sen. Robert A. Taft was not in every instance the rigid isolationist depicted by George F. Will in his Feb. 23 column “ How can Putin win? Elect more Josh Hawleys .”

In 1943, Taft was one of the co-sponsors of the Rescue Resolution, which urged president Franklin D. Roosevelt “to formulate and effectuate a plan of immediate action designed to save the surviving Jewish people of Europe from extinction at the hands of Nazi Germany.” Israeli diplomat Abba Eban related in his autobiography how in 1951 he was able “to secure Israel’s first entry into America’s aid programs” by convincing two powerful senators — Taft and Democrat Paul Douglas of Illinois — to co-sponsor a Senate resolution calling for a “very large appropriation" for the new Israeli nation.